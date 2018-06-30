Quilters stitching together community 

Cotton creations of every colour decorated the Creative Reflections Quilt Show.

The dozens of projects, a combination of personal and charitable work, displayed at the Chuck McLean Arts Centre from June 22-23 offered a glimpse into the comfort delivered to the community by the Battle River Quilter’s Guild.

The group of about 30 quilters produces, on average, 80 quilts each year for organizations in need, as well as raffle quilts for fundraising purposes. This year’s sold-out raffle brought in $4,000 to be split evenly between the Camrose Women’s Shelter, which receives over 50 quilts annually, and supplies for the guild’s continuing projects.

“It’s rewarding and there’s a benefit for the person who receives the quilt as well as for the person who gives,” said guild member Anna Ellert. “When I give to charities, I know that it’s going to be appreciated, it’s going to be a part of their possessions and they’re going to be pleased with it.”

Ellert, who has been quilting for over 20 years, has an eye for fabric and colour pairings developed through experience and feedback from fellow quilters. She describes each project as a combination of design and trial-and-error.

“Trying to fit it to what you like and what the receiver will enjoy,” said Ellert.

She finds materials that would not jive elsewhere come together nicely in a quilt and often gets creative with scraps from around the house.

“You look at this quilt. There are colours and fabrics in there you would never put together just the two of them. But as a scrappy look or an overall look, yeah … you have to admire them all.”

She enjoys getting others involved in the art and donates many of her projects.

Guild president Joanne Geertz says the work is soothing. She began quilting therapeutically after her son died and joined the guild upon from her acreage near Leduc to Camrose in 2015. She said the guild is a place for companionship and positive reinforcement in an art they enjoy.

“I’ve done it sometimes where I’ll put the fabrics together, it will look okay to me, but Anna will think, “Ooh, what were you thinking?’” said Geertz, who has a preference for Western imagery inspired by her years living on an acreage. “It’s all constructive, it’s not negative.”

About 30 quilters meet on the third Wednesday of every month at the Bethel Lutheran Church to discuss the guilds’ projects and share what each member has been working on. The last Saturday of the month is sewing day, when they meet to work on “comfort quilts,” projects for donation, in good company.

The guild is currently working on quilts to be donated to Rosehaven Care, the Louise Jensen Group, the Women’s Shelter and St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary. They have previously supported the Ronald McDonald House and relief efforts in the Slave Lake and Fort McMurray wildfires.

