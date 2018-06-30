Zachary Stolee was three-quarters of the way through the Harry Potter series when he arrived, sporting Gryffindor attire, for the quidditch tournament.

Although he swapped the concluding books on his reading list for C.S. Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia” a few years back, he feels the series contains all he could ask of a fantasy. He set the last few aside as he heard Harry, the series’ protagonist, matured through life.

“The books contain so much detail and so much content, but as a fan it’s basically impossible to forget anything. I could name anything here,” he said, motioning around a packed and thoroughly decorated wizardry-themed tea party at the Camrose Public Library on June 20.

Quidditch is a fictional sport in the series by J.K. Rowling, equivalent in popularity among the characters to American football. In the version for those not descended from magical bloodlines, teams are divided into chasers, beaters, a keeper, a seeker and a snitch runner, who is not a member of either team. The chasers move the "quaffle" down the field by passing it to each other, and score by throwing the quaffle through the opposing team's goal hoop. Meanwhile, the beaters throw "bludgers” at the opposing team's players to temporarily knock them out of play, and the keeper acts as a goalie to prevent the opposing team from scoring. The seekers must catch the snitch when it is released onto the field. The team who catches the snitch receives extra points and the game ends.

A barricaded section of 50th Ave. between Wideman Paint and Decor and the Elks Lodge served as a field for the evening. With a broomstick between his legs, Stolee jumped right into the tournament.

He said the game-play is easy, but there are many complex elements to the quidditch sub-plot. While it was not apparent which players on the field were or were not familiar with the story, Stolee teamed up with seven-year-old brother to help him understand the details.

“Having taken a few years of a break, I feel quite impressed with myself,” said Stolee. “After this, I’ve kind of gotten back into the [Harry Potter] mood.”

Camrose Public Library summer reading co-ordinator Morgan Sorensen said theirs’ was “extreme Quidditch.”

“There’s just so many people on the field. It’s so hard to keep [score], but they’re enjoying it so that’s all that matters.”

lsimonot@postmedia.com