Full day planned for Canada Day

Three major centennials will be the focus of the opening ceremonies of this year's Canada Day festivities.

Organizers will be celebrating the one hundredth anniversary of the end of the first world war, the start of the Royal Canadian Legion and the start of Canadian Mental Health.

Canada Day Organizing committee chairperson Jane Cherry-Lemire said the theme evolved as they uncovered more milestones.

"Usually the government sets a theme and this year they didn't. This year they gave some suggestions and we picked from their suggestions and then we discovered the Legion was also celebrating 100 years."

To help celebrate Canada Day on Sunday at the Camrose and District Centennial Museum, Cherry-Lemire and her committee of four, have worked hard to bring in new events, entertainment and food options.

This year patrons can dine over pulled pork, hamburgers, Filipino cuisine, Israeli food, kettle corn, ice cream, frozen yogurt and mini-donuts, a staple of any fair.

For activities, there will be old favourites like Odin's Ravens Viking Village, carnival games, a petting zoo, the Mirror Lake Express, and a barrel raffle. This year there will also be sumo wrestling and hydroblasting. The Camrose Camera Club will also be making with the opportunity to get in costume and have your picture taken with vintage vehicles and equipment.

There will be onstage entertainment throughout the day as always, but with a brand-new line up this year which includes Ron Mack; Kim, Brian and Marg Together; Chad Fisher, Nicole Zaiser and Chazlyn Ruhl; Jordan Leden and Cory Vanderjagt; Rake; Big Smoke Revival; Dextress; and headlining act Sawbones at 9 p.m.

The day will start with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Swans and Roses Lions Club at the Community Centre from 8-11 a.m. with the opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. Museum tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and there will a Canada Day Cake at 3 p.m. at the museum.

The night will end with a fireworks display at when the sun goes down.

There is a lot of work that goes into putting on an event like this and Cherry-Lemire says they are still looking for volunteers, specifically for set up for a couple of hours at 8 a.m. She does note they have received a lot of support in funding from the community and other sources including a grant from Heritage Canada.

"Whenever you're putting on an event like this you need two very important things, volunteers and money and the support that we get from the community financially allows this event to be successful," she said. "Volunteers are quite hard to get on July 1, I have discovered. The big help we need is early in the morning to get set up, but it also means that it sometimes makes it hard for me to bring in new things because when you have limited people, you're limited to what you can do."

