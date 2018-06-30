Camrose Cruisers all shined up

There is no better place for a gearhead in Central Alberta to be this weekend than Camrose.

The Camrose Cruisers are hosting their annual Show 'N Shine down Main Street on Saturday, and club president Ken Mah is expecting 150 of the finest restored or well-maintained classic cars from the region to fill up downtown.

For some, this is an opportunity to cavort with other enthusiasts, of others it’s a chance to put their passion on display for a horde of looky-loos.

"A lot of people have the cars stored away and they don't use them very much," said Mah, who will be bringing in his beloved 1971 Mustang Fastback. "This is a unique opportunity for the local Camrose people and the people nearby here to come downtown and show their vehicles off."

Registration for the high-octane creations will start at 9 a.m. and they will continue to pour on to 50 Street until noon where they will park for the afternoon for people to check out.

There will be prizes handed out for stock and modified variants of vintage muscle cars (1981 and older), vintage car 1989 and older), sports car (1981 and newer), modern car (1989 and newer), and import, while there are also categories for motorcycles, low riders, and rat rods. Winners are decided by popular vote at the car show.

There will be something for everybody at the car show, including the curious on looker and a couple driving from as far away as Summerland, B.C.

"We see them as far as Calgary and occasionally Lethbridge, but not too often from out of province," said Mah.

For those who want to see the cars in action, there will be their annual parade from Main Street, south past the university, across at Stoney Creek and up past the Recreation Centre. They will continue down 48 Avenue to the west end of town to Seasons Camrose retirement community (formerly known as Sunrise Village). The cruise will start at 6 p.m. They will wrap the day with their annual free outdoor movie at the Recreation Centre, with this year's film being Cars 3.

