Mother nature made her own contribution to this year’s Arts and Recreation at the Park.

As though to be sure Saturday’s drizzly skies were not all dreary, a rumble of thunder provided its sonorous accompaniment to the small drumming circle overlooking Mirror Lake from the Battle River Community Centre.

Sheltered from the rain by the building’s overhang, Camrose Pride Community representative Carol Breitkreutz introduced a repertoire of rhythms to Camrose and District Support Services’ Margaret Holliston, Battle River Watershed Alliance’s Maven Boddy and Carson Hvenegaard and Duncan Brown.

Breitkreutz immediately thought of the drums when invited to represent the Camrose Pride Community at the second annual Arts and Recreation in the Park.

“A drum circle is a great metaphor for community because everybody has their own unique flavour and you put something together that is more than the sum of its parts,” she said.

Breitkreutz’s philosophy is that if you can say it, you can play it; therefore, anybody can drum.

The circle began by tapping out their own rhythmic interpretation of their names, then added “Can-you-hear-me,” “We-can-play-to-ge-ther,” and “Drum-cir-cle-drum-circle” phrase by phrase. Finally, they added “I-can-play-my-drum,” then put the rhythms together.

“Once we got the rhythm going, you could stop paying attention so much to what you were doing and listen to the greater community, like what we were all creating together, which was really magical,” said Boddy.

Following the hour-long drumming session, Breitkreutz and Holliston joined the Battle River Watershed Alliance in making crafts to raise awareness of invasive species in stream water around Camrose.

Despite the wet weather keeping traffic around Mirror Lake slow throughout the day, the organizations found themselves in favourable company.

“The fact that it’s not super busy is not a huge deal. We’re having fun,” said Boddy. “It’s really nice to connect with other people within out watershed.”

Meanwhile across the pond, local pop-blues band Sovaliant took requests from Daphne, 5, and Stadler, 8, and their mother Stephanie Schulte, who stopped to dance in the rain to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”

“They were friendly and we were happy to do that,” said electric guitarist Kayle McGuire. “I think it was a really cool example of how the community is tight-knit and comfortable with just being around. When they came up, that was awesome.”

McGuire has twice played at Jaywalkers Jamboree, but the weekend gig was his first performance with classmate Noel Joshua Ledesma joining him on the acoustic guitar. (The group’s bassist was unable to join them on this day.) McGuire and Ledesma were grateful for opportunity to debut their collaboration in the relaxed outdoor atmosphere.

“It’s a little more laid-back when there’s a lot of other stations for people to go and see. There’s not as much pressure,” said McGuire, 17.

Ledesma, 17, added, “It was a really fun even if there’s not many people. Some people came by and just hung out with us for a little bit.”

Fourteen musicians and five organizations were involved in the second annual Arts and Recreation in the Park, a broadening of the former Art in the Park. Camrose arts director Jane Cherry-Lemire said the Mirror Lake location lends itself to outdoor wellness and, as such, she was glad to incorporate new activities including yoga and tai chi into the event.

“It allows for more people to get involved,” said Cherry-Lemire. “We’re in a beautiful location, the musicians and the organizations that have agreed to be a part of this are very excited to be part of it. Obviously, we’d like to see more people down here.”

Moving forward, she hopes to grow the event to span the entire lake and invites interested buskers and organizations to contact her about participating next June.

