Have you ever taken a train ride in rural Alberta? If you haven’t you really should. It’s a unique way to see parts of the rural country side you can’t always see from the road.

The Friends of Battle River Rail are located in Forestburg, a bit outside our county lines, however it’s less than an hour drive from Camrose. They have a fully-functioning short rail line with a vintage passenger car, and when the weather is nice you can ride in an open-air car, getting an even better view of scenic rural Alberta.

Each excursion is uniquely themed and provides a fun filled and memorable experience. On July 1 they will be celebrating the Village of Alliance’s centennial. This excursion will have an artistic theme. You will have a chance to explore the Doll Museum, take in the parade, enjoy the beer gardens, watch the Indigenous dancers, listen to local author readings and view art and craft displays. There will also be a Historical Scavenger Hunt. To finish off your day in rural Alberta you will enjoy a picnic meal.

The Friends of Battle River Rail have many more excursions planned, right through until December with themes that are sure to be memorable. There will be a train robbery, a haunted train, a murder mystery, just to name a few. You will want to take in at least one excursion this year and you won’t be disappointed, it’s fun memorable and the hospitality is amazing. To find out dates, more information or to purchase tickets you can visit www.friendsofbrr.com.

If you are not able to ride the rails to Alliance this July 1, Canada Day celebrations will be taking place right here in the city at the Centennial Museum and the Mirror Lake Express train will be running. There will be many other activities taking place throughout the day along with a petting zoo, children’s activities, Odin’s Raven’s Vikings reenactment, and of course live entertainment and dance performances.

What else is going on this weekend? The Camrose Cruisers’ Show ‘N Shine event is taking place Saturday June 30. Cars will be lined up on Main Street followed by a cruise. After dark there will be a drive-in movie at the Edgeworth Centre featuring Cars 3. Bring the family and enjoy the movie, popcorn and refreshments.

Jennifer Filip is the executive director of Tourism Camrose.