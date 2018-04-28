'Super Troopers' sequel sticks to the script 

When Super Troopers came out in 2001 it was the very definition of a cult classic: the fans loved it and the critics hated it.

Fast forward a few films and to 17 years later, and the writing crew at Broken Lizard have come back to their roots. A sequel that needed no introduction, the boys are back, this time in Super Troopers 2.

Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac are back. After losing their job as Vermont State Troopers, and then their back up job, the guys get one last chance by Governor Jessan to earn their stripes. Due to a topographical error, a small Quebec town and its surrounding land is being absorbed by the U.S. and it's up to the zany bunch to help the people transition from Canadian to U.S. citizens. Now, all while facing heat from the Mounties and the townsfolk, the five of them discover a drug ring that could change everything.

Like most sequels of cult classics (see Dumb and Dumber To), this movie doesn't go far from the same jokes and sense of humour that made the first one great. Since it's the characters that drive the movie and not so much the plot, the gang did not disappoint in delivering us shenanigans that only they can. Add a few bad Canadian stereotypes along the way and you've got a film that will remain faithful to the original, in all its rude, crude, and offensive glory. Check out the credits for more anecdotes and zany outtakes. While only generating a 14A rating, this one really isn't AT ALL meant for the young crowd. Watch with caution, but, if you are a fan of the original, I'm sure I will see you at the movies tonight! Ask about the Duggan Cinemas Frequent Movie Goer Card while you are here.