Spring classic still bucking at 30 years 

This weekend, the Camrose Spring Classic Rodeo will bring more than 300 cowboys and cowgirls to town as they all chase a hot start to the new season.

2018 marks 30 years of busting bulls and riding broncs at the Camrose Regional Exhibition and in that time the rodeo has established itself as part of the fabric of the community.

"It's rural Alberta, the roots lie deep in the cowboy history so you carry on a little bit of that tradition," said CRE major events and international agricultural marketing manager Marilyn Lee. "There's one rodeo ahead of us and then we run with Coleman on the weekend, so we're the early ones out of the gate."

There are 333 contestants registered for the three-day rodeo, running Friday through Sunday, including the slack in the timed events. The numbers remain consistent from past years except in the bull riding where there is a slight dip in registrations due to competing with a big bull riding event in the U.S. Still, there will be some quality bull riders at the rodeo with 27, including Scott Schiffner, Zane Lambert, and Meeting Creek's Garrett Green, ready to jump in the chute in Camrose.

"You have your ups and your downs within the rodeo, there's just so much going on, even for the contestants they have to pick and choose as well as with those attending," said Lee.

On the plus side, there will be about 20 U.S. competitors coming up to compete here over the three days in all of the different events.

There will be a number of locals competing this weekend, including Justin Berg of Camrose, Layton Green from Meeting Creek, and Lane and Coleman Watt of Hardisty in saddle bronc; Jacob Stemo of Bashaw in bareback; Cody Cassidy of Donalda in steer wrestling; Sandra Carter of Viking, Crystal Shaw of Daysland, Marci Laye of Bashaw, Rene Leclerq of Holden, Clark McCarroll of Daysland and Roddy McNinch of Ponoka, and Justin and Brett McCarroll of Camrose in the team roping event.

The local competitors always play a big part in the weekend.

"They become the crowd favourites, the hometown people, and we love to see that," said Lee.

Being one of the first rodeos of the season, it is also often a launching point for new cowboys and cowgirls on the rodeo scene. Most of the local contestants got cut their teeth on this rodeo and there are some new stars on the horizon like Bawlf's Coy Robbins in bullriding, though he is currently injured and will not be competing this weekend.

This new blood will help the sport continue to grow in future years, regardless of how the economy is performing.

"You have a lot of up and comers," said Lee. "Yes it has its ups and downs, as does anything, and I think it will sustain itself, you have those new, young kids coming through the ranks and they'll be there for sure."

The rodeo goes Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the CRE. The annual rodeo dance goes Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. and this year will be headlined by Canadian Country music legend Charlie Major.

