Skipping to Australia

Curtis Skip is taking a pass on rest over the summer. Instead, the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings goalie has signed on to play with the Sydney Ice Dogs of the Australian Ice Hockey League.

The Viking officially signed with the team on Thursday after former teammates Beau Taylor, Scott Swiston and Connor McLaughlin had given their seal of approval to Ice Dogs coach Andrew Petrie.

"I guess they had good things to say and I hit it off with the coach over the phone the first time I had talked with him and it snowballed from there. It was great," said Skip.

Taylor, Swiston and McLaughlin had all previously played for Petrie as members of the Newcastle Northstars. Petrie had previously coached the Ice Dogs up until 2014 but was brought back this off-season after the club went through a rebuilding year and missed out on the playoffs by four points. Petrie has continued the recruiting process, but still had a hole in net he needed to plug.

"It’s been a long summer of player recruitment, and I’m excited to add Curtis as the final piece of the puzzle," said Petrie, in a story on the club's website. "I was after a particular type of goalie and Curtis fits the brief perfectly. Several people I know and trust gave him big wraps, and he seems like a terrific young man. I think he’s going to be a huge asset for us in the coming AIHL season.”

The AIHL is an eight-team league with a 28-game schedule. The top four teams make the post-season tournament in an NCAA-style Frozen Four format.

Skip is coming off of two solid Alberta Colleges Athletic Association seasons, leading the Vikings to the semifinals in both campaigns.

Skip was the Vikings MVP in 2016-17 after posting a 9-8-0 record with a 2.45 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. In the playoffs he was even better, going 3-3 with a 1.98 G.A.A. and a .950 save percentage. This past season Skip was 12-9-0 with a 2.90 G.A.A. and ACAC-best .925 save percentage. In the playoffs he once again took his game to the next level, going 4-2-0 with a 1.91 G.A.A. and a .951 save percentage.

Skip says he will be given a chance to be the top goalie for the Ice Dogs, an opportunity he relishes.

"It sounds like I am going to roll in there and be the starter, be the No. 1 guy," he said. "Obviously it is a position where you have to earn your ice time but it sounds like I am going to get the chance to be that guy for them this year and that's really exciting."

As the league is semi-pro Skip will mostly be paid through having his expenses covered and be supplied a part-time job. But this is about the experience and the opportunity to play hockey through the summer at a high level. He says the league is growing in popularity and quality of play with more and more international recruits going down under to play. His roommate this year will be Nathan Chiarlitti, the former captain of the McGill Redmen.

"It sounds like we're going to be pretty competitive," said Skip. "From what it sounds like we are going to have a lot of good talent coming in and that coach is a well respected coach in that league and he has done a lot of winning."

This opportunity could also open up future doors for Skip when he is finished with his ACAC career in two years. The AIHL has a number of players that play in Europe during standard hockey months but sign on in Australia during the summer. It is not something Skip is banking on, however, as he majors in History with a minor in economics and is training to become a teacher.

"In the back of your head, I would like to pursue it if there is a fit somewhere," he said. "I'll definitely look into it and I would definitely be OK with getting on with my life as well."

