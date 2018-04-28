Meals on Wheels still delivering 

For 45 years Meals on Wheels has been filling a major need in Camrose.

In 1972 some brilliant United Church ladies had a great idea to create a volunteer-based program to provide healthy meals to seniors which would enable them to age in place, eat healthy meals, and provide regular, casual check-ins. In 1973 the program got started with support from many local churches.

The program enables individuals to receive hot, home-cooked meals delivered right to their door five days a week. The recipients range from individuals just needing meals for a few weeks after a surgery or illness, to seniors who appreciate having one to five meals prepared for them each week to help them age in place, eat better, and stay safe not having to use the stove. It's an option for singles and couples, and some individuals even order an extra meal if they know they’re having company. An option like this provides piece of mind for kids concerned about their parents and provides assurance that someone is checking in on their parent/relative, and that they’re eating good healthy food. There are even frozen meals available that individuals could heat up for themselves over the weekends.

The meals are made in collaboration with The Bethany Group, at their Brookside commercial kitchen. These meals are the same meals that Brookside residents enjoy. Meals are made from scratch everyday and follow the Canada Food Guide recommendations. I visited the kitchen to see how it all works and wow, it’s the cleanest, most organized kitchen I have ever seen. The cooks need to follow the health standards code and strict regulations.

"Meals on wheels is a fabulous program in the community and The Bethany group is happy to be a part of it,” said food services manager David Saunders. "We appreciate the job, care, and quality of meals our staff put together."

The cooking team makes every effort to accommodate likes, dislikes and allergies. Laura Neilsen has been a cook for 30-plus years and is on the cooking team that preps for the Meals on Wheels clients. She says the recipes are all consistent amongst the cooks, and are on a six to eight week rotation. She loves hearing feedback from the drivers about how the recipients liked their meals.

Every meal consists of a choice of soup or salad, a meat, two vegetables, potato or rice, and a dessert. Wanda Korenchuk has been getting meals on wheels five days per week since November last year and as a self proclaimed “picky eater” says she’s never had a meal she didn’t like.

“It’s a great service to anyone who needs it,” she said.

Korenchuk describes her kids as being “very supportive, and attentive” but says that they have active, busy lives. For her kids to know she’s got good meals coming daily makes them feel good too. She says it gives her the opportunity to stay in her own home.

Korenchuk hates fish, and she said the meals on wheels cooks have always accommodated that so on fish day, she gets something else instead which she appreciates. The meals cost $8.50 each and according to Korenchuk, the meals she get are of the quality of an $18 meal.

Maria Lobreau is the director of meals on wheels through her role with Camrose and District support services. She talks with such pride about the history of the program, and just beams as she describes her role and how much she enjoys the individuals they serve.

One of the underlying benefits of the program is the regular check-ins the drivers provide when delivering the meals. Just a quick hello means the world to some of the patrons and yet also enables the drivers to alert CDSS if something didn’t seem right or if the individual seemed ill. Maria explained there have been times where a driver arrived just in time to seek assistance for individuals who needed it, or to connect individuals to other supports they may need, and make a difference in improving an individual's quality of life.

In 2017 meals on wheels had 280 volunteers, 3,120 volunteer hours, and served 3,500 meals to the community. Those are some impressive numbers. Without the volunteers this program would not be running. There is a rotation through local churches, clubs, and even some local businesses volunteer their time or staff to deliver meals.

The system is seamless. Drivers arrive to pick up the meals and their routes are organized with meals labeled with the recipient's name and address.

Janet Hillaby and Theresa Mazure make up one delivery team. Hillaby is a new volunteer and said it was a great way to get to know her community and some of the people in it. Mazure also sits on the Meals on Wheels board, and said that on one of their deliveries a client asked them to check the expiry date on their milk, and the individual was so appreciative that they were willing to do that. It was a simple thing that only takes a minute but made a big difference for someone.

Meals on Wheels also provides boxes of Christmas baking to each program participant. It's a nice option for people who like to entertain and have snacks to feed their guests, or just to personally be able to enjoy some good homemade Christmas treats.

Gerald Knievel was married for 55-plus years and never had to do the cooking. When his wife passed away, he decided Meals on Wheels would be a good option for him. He says he looks forward to the meals coming, and as they delivered his meal his table was set and he was ready for lunch. Knievel said “if you don’t like cooking, this is the best thing you can do!” He says you get a “good meal” for a great price.

In spending time with Meals on Wheels volunteers and recipients I was blown away by this great service that is a collaboration between two agencies that are both making such a big impact in our community. This non-profit program gives back in so many ways, not only to the recipients of the meals but also to the volunteers who give of their time and yet also receive a feeling of wellbeing and an opportunity to connect and get to know their community.

If you’d like to access this service for yourself or a loved one, volunteer, donate, or have any questions contact Maria Lobreau at CDSS 780-672-0141.