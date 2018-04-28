Learn through mistakes at the library

Every day at the library I hear a patron say “oops” or “sorry, I don’t know what I’m doing."

Young and old, everyone wants to do their best; whether it’s building a popsicle stick bridge or using Google for the first time. While this is a natural response, wouldn’t it be wonderful if instead we reacted with, “cool, how did that happen?” or “interesting!”

Making mistakes, especially in technology and STEAM-related activities (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics), is something we all steadfastly avoid. The fear that we’ve broken something and don’t have the ability to put it back together, or the fear that we haven’t successfully completed a goal can be a great hindrance to our learning process. Instead, we should embrace the errors. Learning through doing is not only a great way to gain new skills and knowledge, but is a lesson in perseverance, adaptability and facing our fears.

There is value in our errors. We learn more from the experience of failing than from getting it right on the first try. Being comfortable with making mistakes encourages us to work collaboratively, to ask for help and to be inventive and inquisitive. These skills should be encouraged, not only in kids and teens, but in adults and seniors as well.

Public libraries are an ideal place for creative, trial-and-error based self-education. As professional learners, librarians are also certified mistake-makers and are uniquely qualified to gather resources to support the interests of community members. Likewise, libraries are trusted and safe community spaces, as a 2016 study by the Pew Research Centre found. In the study, 89 per cent of people believed that libraries provide a safe place for people to spend time, with 79 per cent believing that libraries provide a trusted space for people to learn about new technologies.

Finally, libraries are accessible. With little to no charge for services, materials and programs, libraries work to bridge the economic and social gaps in the community. This encourages everyone to get messy and engage in life-long learning — whether that is with literacy, technology or any other form of knowledge.

So, come make mistakes (and some pretty cool projects) at the library. Maker Monday runs every Monday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. for kids Grades 1-6. Try your hand at circuit building, “low tech” crafts, robotics and more. In fact, the library hosts an afterschool program every school day from 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Learn how to create beautiful crafts, develop your board game skills or see if you can win at Mario Kart.

Our popular adult Technology Tutoring classes ended on April 19 but starting May 3 there will be Drop-in Tech Help on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Whether you have specific questions, want to work on a project like sorting photos or simply want to practice a tech skill, come on down. We also offer hour-long One-on-One Tech Help sessions, which can be booked by calling 780-672-4214.

Interested in learning something new? Got Ukulele is a drop-in strumming group that meets on Mondays from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Or, learn a new language with Spanish Circle on Mondays from 3-4 p.m. and French Circle on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. More details about all of the library’s programs can be found on our website: http://cpl.prl.ab.ca/events.

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The library is closed all weekend days of statutory holidays.

Carley Angelstad is the Technology Programmer at the Camrose Public Library. Her love of reading is rivaled only by her passion for tea, travel, and of course, Harry Potter.