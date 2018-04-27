Keep eyes on Camrose with security camera registry 

Eyes on Camrose is a community awareness program launched by the Camrose Police Service that is taking hold in our community. Citizens recognize that everyone can play a part in keeping our community safe. There are many different ways that people can be involved.

Our fifth initiative is the Security Camera Registry program. Security cameras are a great way to keep Eyes on Camrose. With the affordability of systems and the ease of installation more and more businesses and homeowners are utilizing cameras to monitor their property. Cameras help to prevent crime and captured video can also assist an investigation. Our police service frequently utilizes video surveillance.

As a way of helping protect your community, this initiative is simply asking that you register your system with our police service. We are mostly interested in cameras that have an exterior view. When we have your system added to our database and if a crime occurs in your area, we could potentially utilize your security video to solve the crime. Whether your system is at a business or your residence you can help protect your property and your community by registering your security camera with the Camrose Police Service.

Just one example of a criminal offence that was solved utilizing video surveillance was this winter when a suspect decided that in the middle of the night he was going to steal fuel from two vehicles. The suspect crawled under two pick-up trucks and drilled holes in the tanks. The $25 theft of fuel turned into $2,500 in damage to the vehicles. Thankfully, a homeowner had security cameras and police were able to utilize the video surveillance to both prove the crime and identify the suspect. If that homeowner didn’t have security cameras that crime would likely not have been solved.

You can register your security camera in two ways. You can go to our website at www.camrosepoliceservice.ca and scroll down to the Camrose Police Service Security Camera Registry and complete the on-line form. Another way of registering is to contact Cst. Bauer by phone at 780-672-4444 or email at kbauer@camrose.ca.

By registering your camera you will be taking an active role in crime prevention and investigation. You will be helping your community to keep “Eyes on Camrose”.

Review:

Our first initiative is Citizens on Patrol. Email camrosecops@gmail.com to get involved.

Our second initiative is Social Media. Some people love social media while others prefer to keep their distance. People can follow our Facebook page and Twitter account to stay informed on what is happening in Camrose. Awareness is a key to crime prevention. Please follow our accounts.

Our third initiative is Curb the Danger which encourages motorists to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver. With the majority of people owning a cell phone, we have so much potential to keep our streets safe.

The fourth initiative is Lock It or Lose It. Every person who owns property needs to implement this simple crime prevention technique: locking their property. The police all too frequently respond to calls regarding stolen property that could have been prevented if the property had been secured.

Cst. Kelly Bauer is the crime prevention and community relations officer for the Camrose Police Service.