Griffin Lorenz becomes a Griffin

Names can sometimes be prophetic, though when Stacy Lorenz named his son 18 years ago, there is no way the former men's basketball head coach of the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings could have predicted the future.

Camrose Composite High School Trojans guard Griffin Lorenz has signed on to play for the MacEwan University Griffins next season. When he was born, then Grant MacEwan Community College was one of Augustana's chief rivals in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

"Everyone gave him a bunch of crap for naming me Griffin ... but it is fun," he said.

Lorenz did say he had talked with Augustana, but with MacEwan now being a U Sports (formerly CIS) school, along with great facilities and educational opportunities, he could not say no to the Edmonton university.

The scholarship and opportunity is well earned for the six-foot-two 175-pound guard. He was one of the Trojans' top players over the past two seasons, helping to lead the team to back-to-back Alberta School Athletic Association 3A silver medals. The Trojans were the top-ranked 3A team in the province all season before falling 104-93 to the Edmonton Christian High School Lions in the gold medal game.

Lorenz averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals a game this season, and was at his best when it counted the most. In the gold medal game, he scored a game-high 34 points. In an opening 89-67 win over Holy Trinity (Fort McMurray) he scored 26 points and in a 94-64 win over defending provincial champions St. Peter the Apostle (Spruce Grove) he scored 25 points.

While he much would have preferred a gold medal, he will remember the last two seasons for a long time, especially the ability to go through most of his junior high and high school years playing with the same core group of players and graduating with them this season.

"It was fun, it was the best two years of my life, probably, just hanging with the guys and all the bus trips," said Lorenz. "It sucks we couldn't win gold at least once, but whatever happens it was still a fun time and I'm glad I was here for it. I hope to continue it at Grant MacEwan."

His coach this past year, Jody Watson, has been his coach since the summer of Grade 7, and Lorenz says he has probably coached him more than any other player on the team, including Watson's own son Josh Watson.

"He's been with me since I was a little kid and like five-feet-tall," said Lorenz. "I've learned a lot from him. Not just basketball, but life."

Watson says Lorenz was driven to improve his game at home or at school and was never afraid of the big moments out on the court.

"He was constantly working on getting better in his driveway, playing one-on-one with his neighbours," said Watson. "He was always looking and wanting to take the big shot for us."

Now the challenge is to make the jump to university ball. He will no longer be playing against 15 to 18 year olds, now he will be going up against men in their mid-20s in practice and in games on the weekend.

He has been hitting the gym hard with the goal of bulking up so he can muscle up against some of the bigger, older players. It is a big step to take for anyone in any sport making the jump from high school to university.

The carrot is, however, if he can make the adjustment, there is a spot waiting for him in the Griffins lineup this year.

The Griffins made the jump from the ACAC to U Sports' Mountain West Conference for the 2014-15 season and have struggled to gain traction since then. But they are young and only graduated one player this year. Lorenz is hoping to be able to grow with the young foundation at MacEwan and make an impact.

"They're really young and they're coming up through the ranks," said Lorenz, who will be enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce program. "I would like to win, but just going there and having a chance to play is enough for me."

Jaldrich@postmedia.com