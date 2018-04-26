Galenza retires as Vikings curling coach

Roger Galenza just wanted to develop curling in Camrose.

What he wound up doing over the last six years as head coach of the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings was build one of the best college curing programs in the country. For his efforts he was named the Augustana athletic department’s head coach of the year five times, including this past season, Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference coach of the year once and Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association coach of the year once.

This past week he retired from the team, a decision he has been thinking on for a year and a half. He is also a director with the Rose City Curling Club, coaches the Little Rockers club, coaches at the curling academy, volunteers for major events, and still tries to actually get in the hack and throw a few rocks on men's night. Something had to eventually give.

"I found that it was a lot and I needed to pull back a little bit," said Galenza, who also recently sold his decking company to his nephew as he retires off the ice as well.

He will still be involved with the RCCC and with the academy. The Little Rockers club will remain as a Vikings initiative and he hopes whoever the incoming coach is will continue to work with the youngest curlers in the city through the program.

Little Rockers was around prior to Galenza coaching at the university, but it was run through the RCCC and with instruction coming mostly from the members. When Galenza took over the Little Rockers he wanted a way to ensure a consistently high-level of instruction. When the coaching position came open at Augustana a year later, he saw an opportunity to not only ensure that level of coaching but as a way to grow the game for the long term. For the student athletes, it was also a training ground for life skills outside of a curling rink or a classroom, for the Little Rockers they suddenly had a younger group of coaches they could gravitate towards.

"We have Augustana curlers with the Vikings jersey on and the little kids are seeing this and going 'wow,'" he said. "The parents are looking up and seeing this and saying 'my goodness, a university student is taking time off of their very busy schedule to help teach my Johnny or Mary how to curl,' and they're in awe of that."

Vikings women's team member Katelyn Skolski has taken a big role in helping coach the Little Rockers the last three years and saw how the two programs benefitted each other. She says she could see his passion for curling really come out with the younger players.

"I've had a lot of experience doing (the program) with him and he shares his love of curling through that," said Skolski, who will be back for her fourth year in 2018-19. "He was very adamant that every player on the team gets a chance to work with these kids. It's a great way of giving back to the community."

Galenza has watched this hard work pay off with increased numbers all the way up through the ranks with the Little Rockers, then on to the academy and successful high school teams in the region. The club also has a number of Little Rockers alumni playing in their men's leagues, which speaks to the potential long-term viability of the club.

Galenza has also had a great deal of success in building the Vikings teams, including a full set of medals for the men's team at the ACAC level the past three years highlighted by gold in 2016-17. However, the tournament that will forever stick in his mind is the national championship in London, Ont. in 2015-16 as they got hot at the right time and earned a bronze medal.

"They played four games in 24 hours with about three hours sleep in a different time zone. Incredible," said Galenza. "They blew me away with their commitment, with their endless push and kept on the drive of wanting to go as far as they absolutely could."

Galenza got into curling as a replacement for hockey many years ago and he fell hard for the sport of pebbled ice and granite rocks. It got to the point where he wanted to find a way to give back to the community through sport and coaching came naturally to him.

He shrugs off the coaching accolades, for which he has earned many in his short stint as the head of the program. He insists without the commitment of the players, the other assistant coaches and support of the sponsors, the success necessary to collect those awards would not have been there.

Besides, he learned almost as much from his student athletes as they did from him.

"I have learned a ton," said Galenza. "How to deal with emotional kids, how to control myself with emotions and how to keep focused and how to keep pushing these kids to be motivated to keep getting better to say there is a tomorrow if they lose a big game."

Augustana athletic director Greg Ryan said they are currently searching for Galenza's replacement, but was not placing a deadline to get it done, just that they were focused on getting it done quickly. Whoever does take over will have a big slider to fill.

"He's been very, very good for us, I'm sad to see him go," said Ryan, pointing to his community involvement, his overall success of the program and the branding of Vikings curling. "He's done a wonderful job with it, he's built on what was built before him, and now I'm looking for someone to build on the great things Roger has done."

