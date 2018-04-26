Charlie Major set to headline rodeo dance 

A Canadian country music icon is helping the Camrose Spring Classic Rodeo celebrate its 30th year.

Three-time Canadian Country Music Association Male Artist of the Year Charlie Major is headlining the rodeo dance this year on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

"We've done the Calgary Stampede … quite a few times," said Major, 63. "The music that we play is very danceable, so we feel very comfortable doing that."

Major was one of this country's biggest country acts in the 1990s with a string of hits that includes "I'm Going To Drive You Out of My Mind," "Tell Me Something I Don't Know," "Some Days Are Better," and "I'm Feeling Kind of Lucky Tonight," among others. From 1993-95 he dominated the awards scene as he was named CCMA Male Artist of the Year all three years and took home the Juno for Male Country Artist of the Year at the same time. "I'm Going to Drive You Out of My Mind" also snagged CCMA single of the year in 1994 as well as SOCAN song of the year.

Born in Aylmer, Que., he grew up in the Ottawa Valley and currently calls Ottawa home. It's not the background one normally thinks of when it comes to a country music star, but he says the area is home to a lot of Irish and Scots and fiddle music is a mainstay. His musical tastes, however, drifted a little closer to the mainstream.

"I kind of gravitated towards more of the country/rock stuff that I heard on the radio, like the Neil Youngs and the Eagles, it's just what I liked playing," he said.

His down-to-earth blue collar infused country sounds made him a top artist for a decade. He has since produced seven studio albums and four compilation CDs and he is working on another greatest hits album for this summer. This album will include a few new tracks but it will be along the same lines of what his fans have come to expect from him.

"I try not to stray too far away from what I've grown up listening to and writing and playing," said Major. "It's years and years of being engrained into people, I'm not going to go out and start playing rap music or whatever the flavour of the day is with the Florida Georgia Lines and the Luke Bryans. I pretty much try to stick with what I know."

As he tours now, he is finding a second generation of fans discovering his music and getting into his sound. He did not expect to have a the front rows of his concerts filled with Millenials, but he more than welcomes it.

"They all grew up listening to the music of their parents," said Major. "They’re right there in the front lines and singing along with the songs, which is pretty neat."

That new fan group may not necessarily include his son Tommy, however. While he is following in his father's musical footsteps, he's not dancing a two step. He stage would likely be better suited at the Bailey Theatre for Rose City Roots with his alt folk rock leanings. He is also trying to blaze his own trail with a much different music scene than when Major, Sr. was breaking into the industry.

"He doesn't want my help, a typical son," said Major. "I've helped him out a little bit, just given him some advice, but for the most part he's got some friends and they're approaching it their own way. I can't help out with the new media."

The other thing that has changed for Charlie Major is his tour schedule. He is on the road for a much more sane 20-30 shows a year now, a big shift from his heyday when he and the band piled onto a bus and crisscrossed the continent. He does not foresee a further slow down in the near future. Making a music is what he does.

"I've always subscribed to the idea of doing something you love to do because you're going to be doing it for a long time and this is what I love doing."

