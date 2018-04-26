About Time Productions wins Rose Bowl

Cathie Johnson started About Time Theatre in 2005 to give youth in Camrose an opportunity to learn the theatre craft as she had done while growing up in Leduc.

On Monday, the group stood at the top of Camrose's vast musical cultural scene as Lions Rose Bowl recipients at the Camrose and District Music Festival's Grand Concert at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre. The Rose Bowl denotes the festival's top performance as judged by the adjudicators.

"The program the kids are involved in is not just a show, it's an actual production course and this is the end of the course," said Johnson. "Some of the kids are graduating from the program and this is their last time with us and they have been with the program for six or seven years … they're just over the moon."

Theresa Taillieu, earned the Multi-Talent Award for her efforts in the strings, piano and speech competitions.

The ATP singers closed out the night with their final performances of their season with two selections from Emma, their full production they performed in March. Over the course of last week they performed eight songs from the musical but "Heartbreaker" and "Make a Match For You" were selected by adjudicators for the Grand Concert.

Along with the Rose Bowl they ATP received a $500 scholarship, which Johnson says will go towards a bursary for a student who is unable to afford registration fees. It is ATP's goal that their programming is accessible to anyone who desires to be part of the group.

There were 13 senior singers on stage for the Grand Concert and 15 who performed throughout the week for ATP, out of a cast of 19. They began working on Emma in September with auditions and practices, and Monday was the culmination of eight months of work, though they had no idea they would be taking home the hardware at the end of the night.

"Normally they perform at the end of the because … they're the backstage crew, and they were putting stuff away when their name was called," said Johnson.

Taillieu, meanwhile, earned a $300 scholarship for the Multi-Talent Award after strong performances at the piano, on violin and on piano. She performed Sonata in G Major 1st Movement by Mozart on the piano at the Grand Concert while earning a provincial recommendation for her speech solo in the 16 and under category.

"It's really important as recognition for all the time you put into multiple different disciplines, because lots of people don't have the opportunity to do what I do and I get to do it and I get to do it in three different disciplines," she said. "The hard work I have put in over the years is really starting to pay off is really gratifying."

The musical talent does not end with Theresa in her family. Younger sisters Sarah received a provincial recommendation and a $150 solo scholarship in speech solo 12 and under, Hannah received a medallion in the eight years and under piano, and Kathryn received a medallion in solo speech.

Theresa has been drawn to music since she started playing the piano 13 years ago.

"It's the ability to create emotions in people and really create a story," she said. "Music is one of those things where it really impacts lives and it really changes the world. It is an incredible blessing that I have the I have the opportunity to go to the teachers I do and be able to play like this. The fact I get to share it with my family and friends and community is really important to me."

The Grand Concert marked the end of the 37 years of the festival, and it will be back for year 38 from April 8-12, 2019. Festival president Katelyn Kelly says she received a lot of good feedback from the adjudicators, some impressed by facilities like the Lougheed Centre, others who were impressed by the quality and depth of talent produced in Camrose.

"To hear the band adjudicator say 'I wish I had this kind of band, the community band where I live,' I love that, and to hear the vocal and musical theatre adjudicator talk about how amazing we are and how she's looking forward to going home to Calgary to tell them about us — Camrose, these teachers, us," said Kelly.

The festival included 339 entries across seven different categories incorporating different venues throughout Camrose. There were many impressive performances throughout last week in leading up to the Grand Concert, which featured the adjudicators' favourite selections. The adjudicators recommended 21 different performances for the Alberta Music Festival Association provincial competition in Edmonton from May 27 to June 2.

jaldrich@postmedia.com