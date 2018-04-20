Wolf trades in coat for Vikings horns

One of Dave Drabiuk's biggest recruits this off-season basically fell into his lap.

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men's basketball coach first found out Kellen Morris was looking for a new school for the 2018-19 season when his parents gave him a call. He had reached the end of the available academic programming at Grande Prairie Regional College but he was keen on looking for a way to extend his basketball-playing days.

He was in Camrose for the Vikings' ID camp on Sunday, and outside of still sporting a GPRC Wolves reversable practice jersey he looked right at home.

"They're giving me the ball right now and playing through me, it's pretty nice, I didn't have that while I was up in Grande Prairie," said Morris, who is working towards an education degree with the goal of becoming a high school science teacher.

Morris showed off an ability to drive the lane while exhibiting a deft touch around the hoop. Next year will be his third year of eligibility in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference as he averaged 9.3 points per game, fourth on the Wolves. Where he slots in on the Vikings roster for next year is a little up in the air as an undersized post, though he will likely be one of the first men off the bench when starting bigs Spencer Marion and Michael Stasuik come off the floor. He also provides a critical insurance policy if they are hammered by the injury bug as they were this past season.

"He plays within himself, he knows what he can do and what he can't do and where he can contribute," said Drabiuk. "I've always liked his motor, he always competes at a high level. He's a good teammate … he's a good character guy, he's another guy we do not have to worry about at all. I like all of those little pieces that he brings."

At six-foot-three, he is one of the smaller forwards in the ACAC, but he relies on other attributes to get the job done.

"I'm probably the smallest post in the league, I've got to get stronger and keep my cardio up because that's what I have over all the other bigs, I can run for a long time," said Morris. "I've got really good foot work, I can't shoot a three but I've got a decent mid-range (shot), and I know where to be when the point guard is driving, I know how to get open."

The ID camp featured returning members from the Vikings roster and as well as some of the top basketball Grade 11 and 12 basketball prospects in the region. In all, Drabiuk got a close look at 25 players and how they may fit together in this year and next. At this point he is quite happy with the overall picture that is coming together.

"I'm liking the level of compete I'm seeing in the high school kids," he said. "Guys are coming in and they're no deferring and they're not looking overly intimidated. They're coming in and they're putting their best foot forward, which is all you can ever ask for."

The camp allowed Drabiuk and his staff to establish fitness baselines for all of the players, so when they comeback in the fall they will be better able to monitor their development.

"What I'm really excited about is seeing some of these high school guys getting a first hard summer of post-secondary expectations in their training," said Drabiuk. "Our roster in general all has goals of improving physically and who they are as athletes before coming in in September so that we can now improve who they are as basketball players as well."

