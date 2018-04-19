Vikings hungry to take next step

This was a year of growth and transition for the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings women's basketball team.

It all started last summer when head coach Kelly Lyons stepped down and new bench boss Robyn Fleckenstein was brought in before training camp started for her first opportunity to run a post-secondary program with players she was mostly unfamiliar with prior to stepping foot on campus. By the second semester, however, she had full buy-in from the players and they started to show what their potential as a team may be. They won five of six games – kicked off by a 93-84 overtime win over the Keyano College Huskies, the top team in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference North Division -- to pull themselves back into the playoff hunt. They remained there until the second last week of the season when a 73-71 overtime loss to the Concordia Thunder officially eliminated them from post-season contention.

Fleckenstein is convinced all they needed was that taste of contention.

"I think it was vital for them to feel like it was possible," she said. "It wasn't until that second overtime game against Keyano where we felt like we could do this, that we belonged and that we deserved to be here."

As they move into the summer break, the foundation they built this year will be critical as they are not losing a single player to graduation. Fleckenstein says, however, that that does not mean there will not be any changes. Her first recruitment class features six players, some of whom will be potential impact players for the 2018-19 season. Something is going to have to give.

"There are going to be changes, some of the girls who played for us last year are not going to be playing for us next year, there's already been conversations about expectations for the summer," she said. "There are people coming back who do not have guarantees."

Another important element of the incoming class is the redshirt factor. She plans to take full advantage of a development year for some of her rookies, ensuring they do not burn a year of eligibility in the process, a process that is integral to her long-term vision of the program.

One tool she used to her full advantage to help land some of her in-coming players is her relationship with University of Alberta Pandas coach Scott Edwards whom she coached under for a couple of seasons. Some incoming players are on a two-year plan, where they will get the opportunity to play at the ACAC level for a couple of seasons and if they progress as they should they will get the chance to move up to the U Sport level. With the two U of A campuses having a synergy in their academic programming, it just made sense for Fleckenstien to explore this potential.

"If you can sell them on two years for an ACAC, it's going to make you better as a program, it's going to make them better as individuals and it's going to make their progression and where they end up going be a better choice."

The Vikings will be returning a strong core of players, with ACAC rookie of the year and first-team all conference player Jessica Haenni at the centre of it. Her second year will likely be her final year with the Vikings as she will likely be headed for a U Sport program. Her emergence as a cornerstone for the team took Fleckenstein by surprise as she lead the team with 13.5 points per game.

"I don't think Jessica Haenni knew she was Jessica Haenni until she needed to become that for us, which was phenomenal," she said. "Having her here makes all the difference. You can push the others to do what she does and hold the others accountable to be like Jess. It's easier when you have someone like that. It's harder when you don't have a role model for the young ones."

Key to success next year will also be captain Torey Lauber who will be back for her final year. She started the season banged up, but continued to lead on the court, finishing second to Haenni with 11.6 ppg.

Samantha Dargis finished tied with Lauber with 11.6 ppg in her second season in the ACAC and has a higher ceiling for next season as does Emma Van Bruinessen who is shifting from a centre out to the three. Fleckenstein will also be looking for the likes of Beliana Slikker, Hannah Paige and Alyssa Banez among others to take the next step in their development next year.

Fleckenstein is counting on the finish to their season to drive them during the summer to be better next year.

"Right no our kids want to win, they want to win so bad, and that is going to fuel them, I hope, for the summer," she said. "They can't forget how much it hurt to lose in overtime to Concordia, they can't forget how much it hurt to lose to everybody, all of those close games that we just couldn't pull out, they can't forget. Because if they do it's going to happen again."

Jaldrich@postmedia.com