Tsunamis ride wave of success to podium 

Camrose Canadian Staff

The Camrose Tsunamis Lifesaving Club returned from the Alberta and Northwest Territories Life Saving Junior Games in Lethbridge with a tidal wave of medals.

The Tsunamis sent 19 athletes to the games and returned with 17 medals — seven gold, four silver and six bronze — while many of their athletes set personal bests. As a team, they finished fifth overall out of 19 clubs in just their second year of operation. Last year they were eleventh.

William Allaway-Brager and Ethan Verbaas four medals in the Boys 12-13 division, earning gold in the Manikin relay and medley relay, silver in the obstacle relay and line throw relay. Allaway-Brager added bronze in the 100-metre tow with fins and 100m carry with fins. He also finished fifth in the 100m obstacle swim and eighth in the 50m manikin carry. Verbaas added a ninth in the 100m tow with fins.

Hannah Bates and Athena Sveinbjornson earned silver in the girls 10-11 manikin relay and obstacle relay and bronze in the medley relay and 50m carry with fins. Bates also finished eighth in line throw relay. Sveinbjornson finished sixth in the 50m obstacle swim, and tenth in the line throw relay and 50m manikin carry.

Sophia Beach earned gold in the girls nine and under obstacle relay and was fifth in the line throw relay.

Logan Bergstrom, Serkan Isik, Jake Wosley and Colin Rookmaker earned gold in the boys nine and under line throw relay, obstacle relay, manikin relay and medley relay. Bergstrom also finished seventh in the 50m carry with fins, eighth in tow with fins, and tenth in line throw relay. Rookmaker added a seventh in the 50m tow with fins, and eigth in the 50m carry with fins and 50m obstacle swim.

Sammy Brager and Nolan Verbaas earned gold in boys 10-11 manikin relay and medley relay, as well as silver in the obstacle relay. Brager also finished fourth in line throw relay while Verbaas was fourth in line throw relay.

Rebecka Brager and Serge Verbaas earned gold in the girls nine and under obstacle relay and bronze in the line throw relay while placing eigth in the 50m obstacle swim.

earned gold in the boys nine and under obstacle relay, manikin relay, and medley relay, and bronze in the line throw relay.

Olivia Millington and Emily Moore got silver in the girls 10-11 manikin relay and obstacle relay and bronze in the medley relay .

Hedda Rookmaker earned fold in the girls nine and under obstacle relay while finishing fourth in the 50m obstacle swim, fifth in the 50m tow with fins, fifth in the line throw relay and eighth in the 50m carry with fins.

Olivia Zilinksi was eighth in the girls nine and under 50m manikin carry.

Peyton Coles and Sevjan Isik were eighth in the girls 12-13 line throw relay.