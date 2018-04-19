Rural crime fight needs funding

MP Kevin Sorenson is proposing a study (Motion 167) to investigate, report upon and make recommendations to deal with “root causes” of rural crime. He argues that rural crime is increasing because of many factors (not earthshattering news); however, rather than additional studies, rural landowners would benefit from some positive action like additional police resources.

The Government of Canada has a dismal record implementing recommendations of many studies investigating “root causes”; e.g. the DFO has an ongoing (15 year) study regarding the negative impact of fish farms upon wild salmon stocks. Chile, Norway and Ireland solved the problem in 2006 by applying regulations and best practices in the aquaculture industry. How many more ineffectual and costly studies must taxpayers endure while similar issues have been solved in other jurisdictions just by the application of existing scientific knowledge and common sense?

Meanwhile, our elected “Neros” in Ottawa are fiddling while rural prairie residents are burning due to rampant property crime.

Mr. Sorenson asserts the fault lies squarely in the lap of the current Liberal government as he states” more than one in ten RCMP positions is vacant and as of April 2017, there were 230 unfilled in Alberta; this in itself is a crime”. In fairness, the current understaffed RCMP detachments have serious “root causes” in the actions of his former Conservative government. Mr. Sorenson voted in favor of PM Harper’s Deficit Reduction Action Plan which resulted in unprecedented budget cuts to the RCMP as severe as 15 percent (the highest among government departments).

In 2013, Staff Sgt. Brian Roach of the RCMP, noted that training of recruits for federal policing experienced an 84 per cent drop over a five year period.

Libs, NDs and Conservatives all need to support additional financial resources to policing and Courts of Queens Bench to remedy our burgeoning rural crime irrespective the “root cause”.

Suggested memo to self: Adequate funding to RCMP is an important issue. Please amend Motion 167 to include (i) “increased funding to RCMP supplemented by funds to be recovered by cancelling the unnecessary study” and (ii) vote FOR the motion in accordance with your constituents’ wishes and not according to your party whip’s directive. It is timely for the Libs, CPC and ND to put aside their obsession with partisanship and produce some results for the benefit of Canadians.

Lynn Clark,

Camrose

Support local producers

So, it's Easter and we need a ham. Simple enough matter,, off to Camrose. First store I hit is Safeway... Looked and looked and all there are is U.S. hams, ok, off to Superstore, they'll have Canadian pork right? Wrong! All U.S. I realize this doesn't matter to some people, but there should at least be a choice. The U.S. hams were no cheaper than any Canadian hams I've recently purchased.

The free trade negotiating currently underway sounds like a losing battle, kinda like arguing with a five-year-old, but if consumers have a choice and products are clearly labeled, I believe this would be a self solving problem. I realize everyone has their own opinions on this, but if these companies want to "make Amurica great," and dump their subsidized rancid pork in Alberta, take it to the landfill. I'll go calm down now. And, no, I am not a pig farmer

Mel Hudson

Daysland

Roll on democracy!

If ever we get the chance to decide together of our common future, we will not let any of us get a far larger part of the wealth and leave a large group with just enough to survive.

Of course this call for democracy can hardly be understood, these days, as everyone seems convinced, despite all evidence, that “representative democracy” is democracy. This has been repeated so many times, over such a long period of time, in the mainstream media, that even several progressive forces are buying it.

I can already hear strong reactions. Oh, but this real democracy is not possible today, we are far too many. Nonsense! First, the technology is there; second, and more importantly, most decisions should be taken by the concerned people, directly or indirectly, not by absolutely everyone — concerned or not. Plus, democracy would eliminate a lot of issues raised by the actual absence of democracy in terms of peace, fairness, environment.

Most of what we can do now is listen to the rich and powerful ones, laughing at us, despising us, protected by this fiction of democracy — the representative democracy. A time will come, I hope, for our own collective future and the future of our planet, that democracy, real democracy, will prevail.

Bruno Marquis,

Gatineau, Que.



