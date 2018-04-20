A selection of the top high school basketball players from around the province were in Camrose on the weekend, doing their best to leave a good impression on the Vikings.

High school coaches from around Alberta nominated 70 of their best players from Grades 10 through 12 to come to the University of Alberta-Augustana to get a full taste of what they can expect from the college experience and what they need to do to prepare for Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men's basketball.

Saturday morning was all about skill development and filling in potential prospects on the ins-and-outs of the next level while the afternoon featured three all-star games — two games featuring Grade 10 and 11 players and a final contest between for the Grade 12s.

"I continue to be impressed by the quality of player we get at this event," said Vikings head coach Dave Drabiuk, passing the credit on to his assistant coach Jared Leeb and the high school coaches who nominate players for the game. "The quality of the game, the quality of these players from top to bottom continues to get better every year."

The Vikings All-Star Game has been on going for seven years now and has proven to be a great recruiting tool for the team. Most players currently on their roster have gone through this weekend.

While there were a number of players from the region taking part in the festivities — Kieran Isnor of the Our Lady of Mount Pleasant Royals; Ty Hoglund, Braden Lange, Michael Taylor and Carson Tylosky of Hay Lakes; and Chad Majek of Wetaskwin — the game is not limited to local student athletes. There were a number of different postal codes represented, and sometimes this is the first point of contact between the Vikings staff and a potential future Augustana star.

This is a point that is becoming increasingly important with registration deadlines at the school bumped up to March 1. Their sites are set even more on the younger players at the camp and weekend.

"My comment to most of them on the way out the door is 'We're going to stay in touch as you go on to Grade 11 or Grade 12, because now you have already seen the place, you know me, you've spent the day with me, you've either decided this is a place you want to play or not and now we can go from there,'" said Drabiuk.

Considering this was the first time many of these players had been on the same court together, the games actually lived up to the billing of an all-star weekend.

The first Grade 10-11 game was tight through three quarters before Team Black pulled away in the final quarter for a 96-75 win. Jet Day Chief from Blood Tribe and Kainai High School led Black with 24 points while Colton Halbersma from Strathcona Christian Academy in Sherwood Park had 14 points and Ryan Degner of from St. Albert Catholic had 12 points. Hans Befus from Edmonton Christian School led Team white with 11 points while Zach Gibbon of Rosemary and Ben Nelson of Holy Trinity Academy in Okotoks both had eight points.

The second game went into overtime with Team White edging out Team Black 88-85. Jaxon Perrett of of Foothills Comp in Okotoks led White with 28 points while Nik Akiphjanov of from Lloydminster scored 13 and Hunter Boriskewich of from Foothills Comp had 10 points. Samo Pauliny out of J.A. Williams High School in Lac La Biche responded with 26 points for Black as Nick Abboud of from Holy Trinity in Edmonton scored 14, and Rohut Junsay of J.A. Williams had 13 points.

The Grade 12 game looked like a route early as Team Red dominated through three quarters. Team Red fought back to get within six points on a few occasions but could not manage to get all of the way back as Red held on for a 106-97 win. Red was led by Brett Hochhausen from Leduc Composite High School with 22 points, Nic Harder Willow Creek School in Claresholm with 17 points, and Jared Trudel of Beaverlodge who had 14 points. Nicholas Gregersen of Edmonton Christian scored 20 points for White while Hans Befus of Edmonton Christian had 17 points and Corbin Paraiso od J.A. Williams had 13 points.

