Mobile book services part of library outreach 

Outreach is a service or program delivered by the library to the community in a non-library setting. During the process of reaching out, we meet people who may not otherwise visit the library or access its services. Some of our outreach services are directed toward young parents to help them learn the importance of reading with and to their children. Others see us delivering materials to those who are homebound. We also do outreach by being a presence at events around the community, such as the flu clinics, the farmers market, Art in the Park, or Canada Day, where we share services and materials while advocating for the library.

Although we do not have a bookmobile, we have wheeled vehicles to help us get around and provide service in the community. Our Book Bike is essentially a mobile library, powered by our summer students, Liana and Veronica, that brings the library and all its services to parks, playgrounds, seniors lodges, festivals, and more. You can visit the Book Bike at one of its many weekly locations to borrow items, ask reference questions, attend programming, use our WiFi, or simply to play with some of the many toys we bring with us. Our Book Bike programmers start on May 7 and are looking forward to visiting your special event. Contact the library if you would like to reserve the Book Bike for your event.

We also have a Life Cycle, part of the Cycling Without Age movement, that we use to provide opportunities for seniors and those with disabilities to remain an active part of society and the local community. By providing them with “the right to wind in their hair”, the right to experience the city and nature close up from the bicycle, and by giving them an opportunity to tell their story in the environment where they live, we hope to build bridges between generations and reinforce trust, respect, and be part of the social glue in our society.

Cycling Without Age is based on generosity and kindness. Our Intergenerational Programmer, Jennifer, will soon be reaching out for your help with this program. We are looking for pilots to be trained to operate the Life Cycle to take others for rides around their neighbourhood. As a volunteer pilot, you will generously offer your time to help free others from social isolation, make them smile, bring back their memories, and be part of society again. If you are an active adult, this motor-assisted tricycle will be an easy way for you to tour people around the city’s parks and other locations.

We are also looking for passengers to ride in the Life Cycle. If you are, or if you know of, a senior or person with a disability, or another isolated individual who would benefit from this program, please contact the library about them, too. We are excited to break down the barriers to mobility and activity that so many senior citizens face. Jennifer will be starting on May 7 and will begin arranging a schedule shortly after that. With any luck, it won’t be -20 or snowing.

As we grow older, we lose the witnesses to our lives and to our stories, and we may find it difficult to build new relationships. The Library will help the pilots of the trishaw to use social media and word of mouth to share the stories they hear from passengers, so that we, the entire City of Camrose, maintain our connection to the past, build relationships between the generations, and build trust, happiness, and quality of life. The best part: these rides will always be free.

Library hours:

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The library is closed all weekend days of statutory holidays.

Deb Cryderman is the Director of the Camrose Public Library. When she isn’t at the library, she can be found chasing her border collie puppy around the city’s walking trails. She has been both a pilot and a passenger of the Life Cycle and can attest to having enjoyed the wind in her hair.