Exploring new areas of music with Slow Leaves

Four years ago Grant Davidson decided he needed a change, a fresh start to his music career.

The Winnipeg musician had already put out three singer/songwriter albums, but he wanted to breakaway from everything he had done before and start a new project where the music he was producing would not ben tied to his previous efforts.

Thus he created Slow Leaves.

"I actually quit my job to make something a little more professional," said Davidson, 37.

His first album under the new banner, Beauty is so Common, was critically acclaimed and found itself at the top of the National Folk/Roots charts. He is now touring his second album, Enough About Me, and will be at the Bailey Theatre on April 28 for Rose City Roots.

This will be his second time as the RCR headliner, having previously performed at the Bailey in 2014 with the releaser of Beauty is so Common. He says the Bailey is the perfect room for his music, in particular the cabaret set up, as it allows a concert goer to just sit back and take in his music and stories.

Much of his music carries with it a cool 1970s California country-folk vibe, that is perfect to just sit back and relax to with a beverage in hand.

"My music is not slashy or mainstream," he said. "A lot of my inspiration is comes from my own life … it's very personal and introspective … I deal with love, life death, it's not for everyone."

This inward look at his own life sometimes flows onto page, other times the deep dive is a little more difficult. He says his main objective is to be true to himself and his music, and when you're dealing with deep, personal issues sometimes it becomes a little more difficult.

"I am very careful what I put down, that it is something that I can stand behind," said Davidson.

The first single off of his latest album carries the record's name and it's his favourite of the 10 songs. In this case he talks about love lost.

"I'm quite proud of the way it came together. I'm usually not too clever with my lyrics, but I really like how I was able to work in some of my favourite movies as I talk about a past relationship."

"Enough about me" was written in his basement in his home in Winnipeg. As soon as he finished writing it he cut a demo right there and then and later laid it down at a studio.

His basement is far from a recording studio, it's a typical partially finished basement with a furnace and washing machine in the next room.

But it is where he feels at piece to work.

"Calling it a studio is generous," he said. "The acoustics are not very good, but I'm of the belief you can do a lot of good writing anywhere, you don't need to be in a studio."

He has learned a little more about the business of music since his last time through Camrose. His first album earned him the opportunity to be a part of the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class. The class gave independent artists like himself an opportunity to learn the ropes from seasoned music veterans like Montreal rocker Sam Roberts.

However, it focused a side of his career that he is not that enthused about.

"There were a lot of things that go into the business side of things and marketing yourself … the Junos have different preoccupations and goals than what I have," he said. "It was a great experience but I'm not necessarily out for what that side of the industry is after.

His stop in Camrose is part of a Western Canada tour with several stops throughout Alberta, B.C., and Saskatchewan. He will be joined by Rej Ricard on base and Micah Erenberg on guitar, two men he has toured extensively with in Canada and Germany.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and while most of his music is fairly mellow, he does say he mixes it up with a variety of tunes.

"I more naturally gravitate to the mid tempo," said Davidson. "But there is some up tempo, and really it sometimes comes down to the mood I am in that night and I might play more blues and rock."

