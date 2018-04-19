Bus crash not the time for social politics

If anyone is ever curious as to why people are growing forever more frustrated with social politics, it's because they are relentless.

Often they do not stop to take a breather and consider any side but their own — left or right.

They lose context of a situation and then get angry when their own comments are taken out of context.

Last week, freelance journalist Nora Loreto — who has previously written for The Globe and Mail and Maclean's Magazine — had the gall to question the intentions behind the Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe campaign that tipped towards $12 million on Monday. After the drive hit $4 million on April 8, she tweeted out "I'm trying to not get cynical about what is a totally devastating tragedy but the maleness, the youthfulness and the whiteness of the victims are, of course, playing a significant role."

To be fair she did follow it up with "I don't want less for the families and survivors of this tragedy. I want justice and more for so many other grieving parents and communities."

The comparison here, however, would be anyone who starts a sentence with "Not to be racist, but …" I can guarantee you the words that follow will at the very least have racist intonations.

Her original tweet smacks of a complete lack of awareness, which for a supposedly veteran journalist is completely unacceptable.

If I can spell it out for Loreto, this incident was about far more than race and far more than gender. This was about a split second in time that changed the course in life for an entire community and for families across Western Canada. It is tragic in its scope because of the potential that was lost on that bus. It was relatable because of the scores of Canadians that could instantly place themselves on the bus. I am willing to bet the majority of Canadians, especially those who grew up out on the Prairies, have piled on to a bus for a tournament or community club meet.

Certainly the hockey element does play a role in all of it. Like it or not Loreto, there are few things in this country that bring people together like hockey. It is a cultural touching stone. In this case it probably did lend to the demographics on that bus. Being a junior A hockey team, the vast majority of people on that bus were going to be male, though the death of trainer Dayna Brons rings just as devasting as any of the other losses.

When it comes to race, Canada is a country that is still mostly white. According to Stats Canada in 2011, only 19.1 per cent of Canadians identified themselves as a visible minority. While those numbers are slowly changing in hockey — especially with the emergence of players like PK Subban and Jujar Kharia — the vast majority of those playing hockey in Canada are white. As you get to more elite levels of hockey — as you do in any sport or arena — those gaps in numbers become more extreme. It is not something that people need to apologize for, nor should it be something that is celebrated. It is just reality. I'm all for further diversifying the game. The more people that are exposed to hockey, the healthier the game. That goes for any sport or avenue in life.

Loreto, for her comments, has been berated online, pilloried and received death threats. This is not acceptable. Neither is Ezra Levant reportedly trying to capitalize on the tragedy by offering discounts on his media company subscription by using the promo word "BRONCOS." That's appalling.

However, it is important to understand Canada does not just step up to the plate when it is a bus filled with white boys who play hockey.

Whether it is disaster relief due to fires that ravaged Fort McMurray or B.C. in recent years, floods that wiped out portions of Calgary and High River, ice storms that have ravaged Southern Ontario and the Maritimes, or even mass drought across the Prairies that spurred convoys of hay to Alberta, our record of taking care of our own in the face of tragedy speaks for itself. We have also taken steps to correct the wrongs of our past with processes like the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, though the healing there will likely take generations more.

On the international stage, Canada is a world leader in providing a safe place for refugees to restart their lives, we spend billions on foreign aid, and we have a history with our underfunded military as peace keepers.

None of this has been ignored by the media.

We should be proud as Canadians that when a crisis strikes, we do not ask for a demographic screening of the victims before we rush in. We just go.

