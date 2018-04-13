'Ready Player One' is a trip down memory lane 

Right from the beginning this movie had drawing power. From its clever trailers with an unforgettable soundtrack to the feeling of nostalgia it gave us ’80s kids and gamers, it was pure gold. Coming from the master, Steven Spielberg, this movie is set out to be a sure fire hit before it even hit screens. So, based on the Ernest Cline best seller, WB and Amblin Entertainment bring us, 'Ready Player One'.

Ready Player One takes place in 2045, in now the world's fastest growing city, Columbus, Ohio. The world was crumbling and it needed an escape. So when eccentric gamer and creator James Halliday created a virtual reality world called OASIS, it took people by storm. Now people could leave their problems behind and enter a world where they could be whatever they wanted to be. However, at the peak of his creation, James Halliday died. But he left with a promise to the world. Throughout the OASIS he has hidden an 'Easter Egg'. The player who finds this Egg will receive Halliday's stock share of his gaming company and become sole proprietor of the OASIS. A prize valued at half a trillion dollars. Now with the stakes as high as they can be, young gamer Wade Watts, sets out to pass the challenges required to obtain the Egg and save the OASIS from a competing company with a maniacal owner set to exploit every user and make himself the most powerful man alive.

From a non-subjective point of view, there was very little wrong with this movie. It's definitely an eye-opening look at where society may be headed and its social commentary is a little too realistic. While character development was put on the back burner, the mind blowing special effects and frame after frame of ’80s and 90's pop culture references, this movie appeals to the fanboy in all of us. There wasn't a moment gone by where I didn't recognize something from my childhood.

I recommend this movie, not for the gamer, not for the geeks, but to everyone who can appreciate a walk down memory lane sandwiched in a visual spectacle that will have your jaw dropping every second of its 140 minute run time. Like I mentioned before, the soundtrack is an ’80s cornucopia of awesomeness and the story itself is very well crafted.

Blockers

John Cena has begun to make a name for himself in the movie world. In a film with a plot as cliché as three parents trying to sabotage their daughters pact to lose their virginity on prom night, you would think there's not much to it. But Cena's side-splitting performance in Blockers as one of the dads is so funny, you forget everything else. Grouped together with Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz, Cena (and the film) produce much more laughs than expected, making this one of the better comedies to hit in a while. Pay close attention to the 14A rating, however. This movie is mighty inappropriate but worth the watch!

A Quiet Place

Very few horror films can master the art of suspense. Really, the last great suspense write was the late Alfred Hitchcock. Back when you didn't rely on jump scares and CGI to scare you, Hitchcock still found a away to make your skin crawl.

Now, John Krasinski directs a film about a time in the future where there are creatures that hunt based on sound, and into to survive you must stay quiet. Seems simple enough, but in a flick where the atmosphere is creepier than words, expect chills. While A Quiet Place does use CGI for its creatures and throws in the odd jump scare, it is tension that is built that truly makes the movie. Maybe not everyone's style, but I thoroughly enjoyed this.

Indian Horse

Duggan Cinemas is proud to present the film, Indian Horse, starting on Friday.

The synopsis for this film reads: In late 1950s Ontario, seven year-old Saul Indian Horse is torn from his Ojibway family and committed to one of Canada's notorious Catholic residential schools. Despite this, Saul finds salvation in the unlikeliest of places and favourite Canadian pastimes -- hockey. Fascinated by the game, he secretly teaches himself how to not only play but develops a unique and rare skill. It's as if he has eyes in the back of his head and can see the game in a way no other player can. His talent leads him away from the misery of the school to a Northern Ontario native league and eventually the pros. But the ghosts of Saul's past will always haunt him.

Indian Horse is a survivors' tale that foregrounds the indomitable spirit of North America's indigenous peoples in the face of aggressive assimilation policies and racism. Indian Horse can be a tool to help foster further compassion and understanding, and in the process, become universal.

This film will not only help people see the atrocities that were committed in the past, but will also help people shed the unfounded racism that is still around to this day. It shows we are all people, and we need to respect those around us.

Also, in the wake of the Humboldt tragedy, it shows just how strong the community of hockey is to us Canadians. You don't want to miss this movie.