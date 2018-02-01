Vikings men qualify for curling provincials

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings will have the opportunity to repeat their men's provincial curling title but they have their work cut out for themselves.

The Vikings qualified for the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference championships from Feb. 16-18, hosted by Augustana at the Rose City Curling Club, after completing the regional season with a 4-6 record. The Andrew Klassen-skipped rink went 2-3 at both regional events, including this past weekend in Edmonton to qualify as the fourth and final seed. Despite hosting the ACAC championships, they still needed to earn their way in.

"Our skip didn’t have a banner weekend but the other three did, they played quite well," said head coach Roger Galenza. "I'm not sure if it was the pressure of having a chance to repeat. There certainly are two stronger teams than last year that were there … they do have an opportunity to repeat and get a medal for themselves."

The Vikings won last year's ACAC title en route to a strong showing at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championships in Camrose. Galenza says they have yet to find their stride this season and playing on home ice will give them a leg up on their competition.

"One thing we will be working on is making sure they understand their draws," said Galenza. "I think that was one of the faults, they weren't very sure of the ice, in some cases it was very swingy and catching up to when to sweep and when not to sweep and getting draw weight down. Being in Camrose should be an advantage to them."

By qualifying for provincials, they have also qualified for the CCAA championship in Leduc March 24-28 but Galenza is not looking past provincials.

"It's still pretty early to worry about that, we’re just going step-by-step," said Galenza. "The next step is to do well at the conference finals and to prove to themselves that they can do well and play against these better teams."

The women's team just missed out on provincials, their fate mostly sealed after the fall regional when they went 1-5. They played well this past weekend in Edmonton, but their 3-3 record left them with a 4-8 record and in fifth place.

Still, Galenza liked what he saw out of his young rink, led by second year skip Nikki Smith with third Allyson Hamilton, second Sara Paulgaard, second and alternate Holly Hamilton and lead Katelyn Skolski.

Key to this is the fight this weekend, coming back from a 6-0 deficit to Olds after three ends to win 7-6.

"They never gave up, they just came coming at them and the Olds skip couldn't handle the pressure Augustana was throwing at them," said Galenza. "In the final game when they knew they were out they played Red Deer … they played an excellent eight-end game. In the eighth end they were down 3-1 and they ended up getting four to make it 5-3 to win the game."

