Snow saves the day for Calforex Cup

Few people were happier about the snow last week than University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings biathlon coach Lowell Niven.

After having the third leg of the Calforex Cup cancelled once already due to a lack of snow, the five inches of white stuff on Thursday and Friday ensured the rescheduled race would go ahead. All it took was a little extra work by the trail groomers for Saturday and Sunday's event.

"We couldn't ask for better timing for snow to happen," said Niven. "We like it nice and hard, the softer it is the more work it is, it takes a while for snow to get hard and compact. Saturday was a loose packed but it was still real skiable, and Sunday was absolutely perfect."

About 160 competitors from across the province took part in the two-day event, including 14 from Camrose, with races for community club members through to the college level.

It is a rebuilding season for the Vikings, but Niven likes the foundation that is being created by the younger members of the college team.

"We're on the upscale to rebuilding," said Niven. "They have lots of potential, we just need to tap into that potential. For the first-year (university) students it's a big change to come in here and ski every day and train every day and go to school at the same time. It can be a challenge and we like to deal with those challenges and we have many ways of doing it."

The top result for the Vikings came from the club level with Allyson Thain finishing third in the Dev. 1 girls 4K sprint in a time of 16 minutes and 32.9 seconds, 1:41 behind first place, during Sunday's pursuit race.

For Saturday's sprint races, Devin Saunders was fourth in the youth men's 7.5k at 29:32.6, 1:36.8 out of first, while Ian Mitchell was ninth at 36:28. In the senior boy's 6 Km sprint, Nolan Bergquist was 19 at 28.18.3; and Michael Schroeder (14:34.1) was eighth in the Dev. 2 boys 3.75 km and Avry Niven (15:41.6) was 12th.

In Saturday's women's races Tayla Koerber was the only competitor in the junior women's 6 Km sprint and finished in 30:46.4; Anne Mirejovsky finished fifth in the youth women's 6 Km at 28:47.9; Natalia Manns was 13th the Dev. Girls' 3.75 Km at 20:39.5; and Ella Boyd (15:19.8) was sixth in the Dev. 1 girls 3 km, Thain (15:20.6) seventh, and Kobie Larson (19:30.2) ninth.

In Sunday's pursuit sprint results for the men, Saunders (43:00.1) was seventh in the youth men's 10 Km sprint and Mitchel eighth (47:50.7); Bergquist (25:10.6) was ninth in the senior boys' 6.25 km; Niven (20:25.3) was eighth in the Dev. 2 boy's 5 Km and Schroeder (23.19.3) 13; and Ian Snydmiller (22:02.6) was 12th in the Dev. 1 boys' 4 km.

In Sunday's women's pursuit races, Daniella Burke (52:09.0) was the lone competitor in the women's 7.5 Km as was Koerber (52:36.6) in the junior women's 7.5 Km; Mirejovsky (46:31.3) was fifth in the youth women 7.5 Km; Manns (29:08.5) was 13th in Dev. 2 girls 5 Km; and in Dev. 1 girls 4 Km Boyd (21:27.9) was sixth and Larson (26:44.0) was eighth.

"Time-wise everyone was where I expected them to be, but it was cold which makes for real tough skiing and tough shooting when you're cold too," said Niven.

The club is off this weekend to Canmore for their next race with about 12 racers.

Up next locally will be the Ole Uffda Loppet cross-country skiing race at Stoney Creek Lodge on Feb. 17.

