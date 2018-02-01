No bull when it comes to marketing bulls

The world of marketing is in constant evolution, but for Edgerton's MJT Cattle Co. there is still fewer better opportunities than the in-person exchange at Bull Congress.

MJT took home the marketing award at the 32nd annual congress at Camrose Regional Exhibition on Saturday, with their clean stalls and multimedia displays. It is something the family operation has focused a lot on to stay up with the times to get their Hereford and angus bulls and cattle to market.

"This is the most important face-to-face time that we get," said Kurt Trefiak of MJT. "This is where we are able to meet up with the most amount of people. It's economical from a cost perspective and time perspective."

MJT has been coming to the exhibition for the past decade and Trefiak notes the way producers have approached the Congress has also changed, that producers and stalls look cleaner and much more professional.

They have embraced the social media world of marketing with pictures and video of their available stock on their various feeds as well as their farm's website. They also make sure they cover traditional forms of media and advertising like newspapers, radio, magazines and industry productions. For them, it's all about getting their bulls in front of as many eyeballs as possible as they prepare for their bull sale on Feb. 10.

"I think there's been a pretty substantial change, there's a lot more places to advertise and a need to advertise in those places to be competitive and I think the industry has gotten more competitive," said Trefiak.

Bull Congress was sold out for the weekend by producers and the trade show. All of it geared towards promotion of the industry, stock, genetics and equipment.

A mainstay from the beginning has been the exhibition ring where producers are able to walk their well-groomed beef in front of perspective buyers and industry experts.

The Miller Wilson Angus operation out of Bashaw has been coming to the Bull Congress for many years and this year they were awarded grand champion heifer.

"It's the first show of the year so you get to see what everyone else is bringing out for the rest of the year. It lets you see where your bulls are in the whole market, whether you're in the top end or the bottom end," said Jaelayne Wilson, 24, who grew up coming to the exhibition with her two siblings and parents Lee and Dawn Wilson. "When people can go around and look at your bulls, it's night and day the difference between actually seeing an animal in person."

Organizers have made a concerted effort in recent years to expand the program at Bull Congress to develop the next generation with the introduction of junior divisions and more of an emphasis on 4-H programs.

Tyler Dietrich, 22, of Redrich Farms, and his siblings represent that future. His 13-year-old Lexi sister earned two reserve titles in the 4-H competition. He and his siblings were entrusted by their parents to represent the farm at Bull Congress while they ran the operation near Forestburg.

He says getting the industry into the hands of the next generation is a major issue many operations are facing, but he sees light at the end of the road.

"A constantly used 4-H topic is, is the family farm dying? And in a lot of cases it is. For a lot of kids it's hard to stay interested when you're not seeing a lot of return and revenue from the cattle industry," said Dietrich. "I think we're to a point where things are maybe starting to come back a little bit, it's still tough and it's not for the weak hearted. To see the interest in the 4-H ... and the adults and people working hard to keep that going is definitely what we need … there has to be somebody to keep it going and that young generation is the people to do it."

