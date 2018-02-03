Library to celebrate women of Camrose 

I’m a woman

Phenomenally.

Phenomenal woman,

That’s me.

-from Phenomenal Woman by Maya Angelou

Women of Camrose, you are amazing and we want to celebrate phenomenal you!

On Feb. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m., women ages 18 and up are invited to spend a free, decadent, empowering evening at Camrose Public Library.

Be Your Own Valentine is an event we came up with to pamper and thank the amazing women in Camrose and Area. Almost 70 women attended our first event six years ago, and since then it has grown in both size and scope. Last year there were close to 300 women, and more than 500 in 2015. Visitors are treated to a chocolate fountain, free mini-massages, opportunities for creative expression, delectable hors d’oeuvres, demo services from estheticians, and a chance at winning some wonderful door prizes that are donated by local businesses and practitioners.

Be Your Own Valentine has become a great venue for women to access information about our community, giving opportunities for local small businesses to connect with possible clients. One of the busiest places of the evening is what we fondly call the mini-spa and vendor room. We invite local businesses and practitioners to provide free demo services to attendees, be it a five-minute massage, reiki, eyebrow waxing, and esthetics. It is a great, free way for local businesses and practitioners to promote their services, make connections, and give back to the community.

It would not be a library event without the chance to learn, create, and grow. We include art activities, displays, and books that open dialogues on relationship, physical, and sexual health and acceptance. It is also a great venue for social engagement, with fancy finger foods, a chocolate fountain, and plenty of spots to sit and catch up with old friends or make a few new ones. This year, we are making hand-made book page beads into bookmarks, and will create fabulous lapel pins out of empowering images and words.

We hope that on Feb. 9, women aged 18 to 108 will join us for a fabulous, free night of fun, friendship, and empowerment. Due to the adult nature of the displays, this is an adult-only event; please bring photo identification with you.

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The library is closed all weekend days of statutory holidays.

Nicole Bannick is the Program Coordinator of the Camrose Public Library. Outside of work, she enjoys time with her family, baking, comic-cons, and cheesy 16-bit role playing games.