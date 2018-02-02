Library takes opioid overdose precautions

The Camrose Public Library has made sure they are prepared in the case of an opioid overdose.

The opioid crisis has swept Canada with the proliferation of fentanyl. The library, however, is more concerned with the potential of other opioids causing an issue where they will need to take action to save a life, and late in 2017 the library board approved adding naloxone kits to their first aid supplies.

Opioids run the gamut from recreational drugs to pain medication and in many cases are highly addictive.

"People who are dying of opioid overdose are not just dying on the street … they are dying in their rec room, watching TV and they've taken an extra dose and have gotten sleepy and they pass out and they die," said Cryderman. "There is nothing stopping that person with a shoulder injury from taking an extra dose, walking into the library, getting books, sitting down to read and that same thing happening here."

Naloxone blocks or reverses the effects of opioid medication and can save the life of someone who has overdosed on an opioid. Naloxone is quite simple to administer, though training is required. It is delivered through an injection into a meaty muscle like an arm or leg.

The library has not had to use the kits in the two months they've had them and Cryderman says they will likely have to replace them because they have expired rather than because they have been used. Each kit comes with four injections and has a shelf life of two years.

"In my six-and-a-half years of working here, the most first aid I have ever done is apply a Band-Aid, we get a lot of paper cuts here," said Cryderman.

The library views naloxone as an essential part of the first responder emergency services they have access to like slings and bandages in their first aid kit and heart defibrillators. The failsafe with naloxone is that if the person does not actually have opioids in their system, it will not affect them or cause additional damage.

"We are not a dispensary, we are not a safe injection site we are not encouraging you to do this … but if it does happen, we are ready to respond to that," said Cryderman.

As an organization, the library is not allowed to acquire naloxone, but individuals are allowed to get it. Three trained staff members from the library picked up kits and donated them to the library.

Camrose has been fortunate to not have been hit with the fentanyl crisis yet. Canada was expected to hit 4,000 opioid-related deaths in 2017, many of those due to the drug fentanyl which has often been used as a cheap filler in other drugs like crack or meth. This was according to information released by the federal government in December. It is a steep increase as there were 2,861 who died in 2016 due to opioids. By contrast, there were about 1,850 Canadians killed in car accidents in 2015.

Chief Mark Neufeld of the Camrose Police Service said in late December that there had been a couple of fentanyl-related deaths in the city, but they were not residents. The latest was on Nov. 14 when a 25-year-old from Edmonton was found unresponsive in a local hotel room where he was pronounced dead by EMTs at the scene.

CPS is not taking the situation lightly, they understand its dangers.

"The scary thing about this is … the people who get sucked in by this through peer pressure or experimentation, they don't just have a bad experience sometimes they don't get a second chance," said Neufeld previously. "All it would take is one bad batch of drugs in town and it would be a huge issue."

Central Alberta has been hit hard by opioids, particularly fentanyl.

The Turning Point Society of Central Alberta, based in Red Deer, has been at the forefront of fighting this crisis since 2015, and was one of eight original agencies in the province to provide naloxone kits for free. Since then, they have distributed 5,855 kits, according to a story in the Jan. 17 Red Deer Advocate, with 1,011 reversals being reported. That's potential lives saved in two-and-a-half years. In Central Alberta, not Vancouver or Toronto or another major centre.

Still, in 2016, Red Deer and Central Alberta had the highest number of opioid deaths per capita in the province.

The agency made two presentations to the Camrose Public Library board and their shareholders in September, at the invitation of Alberta Health Services and have made other presentations throughout the region. The library board approved the kits in November.

"This issue is impacting not just opioid users or hardcore drug users, but it is also impacting anyone who might use illicit drugs or use recreationally," said Turning Point executive director Stacey Carmichael. "Everybody should be aware of fentanyl and what an overdose looks like. I believe everyone should have a naloxone kit because the kid that's just doing a little bit of ecstasy on the weekend – which is not great but not unheard of – could die from a fentanyl overdose."

