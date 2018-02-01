Hartman back leading the Kodiaks

Ryan Hartman could have spent the last three months sulking up in the rafters, instead he chose to take the positives out of being sidelined with a concussion.

He was up in the Encana Arena rafters, but he spent his time learning what he could.

The Camrose Kodiaks' captain made his long-awaited return to action on Friday, spurring the club to a 12-2 win over the Calgary Canucks. They came back with a hard-fought 3-2 loss to the Brooks Bandits on Saturday, but rebounded with a 3-2 win over the Sherwood Park Crusaders on Tuesday. The win pulled the Kodiaks (17-19-11) into a tie for fourth in the Alberta Junior Hockey League South Division with the Canucks (22-25-1) and with a game in-hand.

"It's hard, but you take what it is and you learn from it," said the 20-year-old forward. "I got a chance sitting up in the stands to watch the game from a different angle, I saw what spots opened up from up there and what you can do and what you can't do. It was helpful and I'll take it."

Hartman was injured late in the first period on Nov. 3 against the Brooks Bandits, when he took a hit to the head from Nathan Plessis. The Bandits forward was given a five-minute major and game misconduct on the play and was later assessed a four-game suspension for the hit. The Kodiaks' captain does not recall much from the play, just the aftermath.

"I just remember blacking out for a long period of time and thinking something wasn't right," he said. "I went in the room and I kind of knew in that moment what happened and I didn't think it would take this long to get back into it."

At the time of the injury, Hartman was running away with the team's scoring race with 24 points in 18 games in his final season of eligibility.

This was his second concussion but recovery this time took much longer. He battled confusion, dizziness, light sensitivity and had difficulty concentrating. The symptoms were not always able to read either. He'd have a few good days or a week, and then try working out and they'd come flooding back.

Head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka has been teasing Hartman's return since Christmas. The tricky part about concussions, they are completely unpredictable in their recovery. Some people will suffer symptoms for years afterwards.

Rybalka was not going to play roulette with Hartman's health and risk another hit to the head. Hartman was given clearance by the doctors two weeks before he returned to action, but Rybalka wanted to make sure his confidence on the ice was ack as well.

"When Harts was 100 per cent comfortable ... he's not going to shy away on the ice," said Rybalka. "He's not going to hesitate there on the ice, and that's the big one."

Rybalka did not ease Hartman back into the lineup, either. He was reunited with Jacob Kendall and Brock Bremer on the top line, and they clicked immediately, combining for the opening goal by Kendall at 1:28 of the first period on Friday. Hartman finished the game with the one assist, while Bremer had three helpers and Kendall a goal and an assist.

"We found it pretty quick," said Hartman. "Ever since Game 1 playing together we had it and six months later we still have it and we're going to carry it on into the championship."

That's a bold statement for the captain of a team that has struggled with consistency all season. The reality is, they are playing some of their best hockey of the season and they are finally getting healthy.

Ryan McKinnon returned a couple of weeks ago from a groin injury and Brayden Nesbitt will be back from wrist surgery in due time — he was cleared to return to full practice last week.

If the post season started today they would have home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, holding a couple of tiebreakers over the Canucks who they are tied with and would play in the opening series. But there is still a full month left in the regular season and they are now just six points behind the Drumheller Dragons (24-20-3), who they host on Saturday at 7 p.m. – sandwiched between two games in Olds against the last place Grizzlys (15-31-3) on Friday and Tuesday.

"We've battled so hard to get back," said Rybalka. "Yet anytime that you are not ready you can flip flop … there's not going to be any easy game in the last month."

NOTES — The line of Tyler Schendal, Colby Wolter and Colson Gengenbach accounted for all of the Kodiaks offence in Tuesday's win as they each picked up a goal. Luke Lush made 30 saves for his fifth win of the season, improving his record to 5-5-5 with one shutout, a 2.52 goals against average and a 0.916 save percentage.

