The Churchmice Players have built their reputation on recreating classic family musicals over the past __ years. But they are straying from that formula with their latest production, the iconic 70s opera Jesus Christ Superstar.

"I wouldn't say this isn't family-oriented, but there's no wedding at the end," said director Dave McDougall. "It's a challenging piece. It should leave the audience challenged about what they think about the story of Christ."

This will also be the first time they have performed an opera – there are no spoken lines. The play debuts on the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre Cargil stage on Feb. 8 and will run to Feb. 18.

Churchmice is sticking fairly close to the Broadway source material but they are putting their own twist on it.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a loose retelling of the Gospel's story of the final week of Jesus' life leading up to and including his crucifixion, but through the eyes of Judas the Iscariot, who betrayed him.

The opera was originally written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1970 and Churchmice had been toying with the play for about a decade. They had originally planned to do The Sound of Music, but those plans fell through. It could turn out to be fortuitous. The story of Jesus' death and resurrection is an important one for believers and non-believers alike.

McDougall said the plays toys with the themes popularize by '90s songs "What if Jesus Came Back like That?" by Colin Raye and "What if God Was One of Us?" by Joan Osborne. One of the most famous lyrics from title track, sung by Judas lays it out "If you'd come today you could have reached a whole nation, in Israel in 4 B.C. you had no mass communication."

"You want to bring the audience into it and say, 'What if Jesus came today?'" he said. "What if Jesus was out there in front of you saying those exact lines, how would you react to it?"

The production stars a number of familiar faces to Churchmice including Brian Dumont (Jesus Christ), Ron Nease (Judas Iscariot), Scot Lorenson (Pontius Pilate), Mitch Bell (King Herod), and Steve Lyster (Caiaphus). One important lead, however, will be played by two newcomers to the group as Kelsey Earle and Bhey Pastolero will alternate as shows as Mary Magdalene.

McDougall says the cast has taken to their roles.

"No. 1 thing, you have to have voices to do this," he said. "Everyone we cast, first and foremost, can sing. The chorus is going to be visible on the sides of the stage, in a neutral type area … and then they step into the performance area and become characters inside there and … are part of the mob."

The set will be minimal, just enough to give a few levels, and focus all of the attention on the centre of the stage in a "Thunderdome" feel.

"Jesus is at the centre of all this big political, social conflict," said McDougall.

Helping to carry the production will be an 11-piece band that will play all of the music live while Duncan McDougall has provided a hip-hop choreography, a departure from the opera's original style. The costumes have also been brought into the 21st century in an effort to make it a little more approachable.

"We don't want Roman soldiers in helmets and spears because we want to go with the timeless quality of the idea of Jesus … so why not keep it fairly timeless," said Dave McDougall. "We will have some people like the priests appearing more like the movie … but Jesus does not appear in a robe, he's in blue jeans and a white shirt."

Jesus Christ Superstar runs Feb. 8-10 with 7:30 p.m. shows, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m., Feb. 14-17 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Lougheed box office at www.camroselive.ca.

jaldrich@postmedia.com