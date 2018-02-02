Camrose duo prepares for Canada Special Olympics

A lifetime of swimming will come to an apex this summer for Douglas Bailey.

The 19-year-old is gearing up for the Special Olympics 2018 Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, N.S., along with fellow Camrose teammate Marianne Collinge, 39.

The two have been putting in extra time in the pool after qualifying for the games a couple of months ago. The national championships are about far more than just competing, for Bailey, it gives him an opportunity to see the country.

"I'm very looking forward to it, looking forward to the scenery and seeing what's out there," he said. "I have already been out east but not that far east."

This will be Colligne's second Canada Games, having previously competed in bowling. She is most looking forward to the pageantry and the party that comes with the games. It is a big opportunity to meet other athletes from around Canada.

"I'm looking forward to the opening ceremonies," she said.

They along with their other Special Olympics Camrose teammates are heading off to Red Deer this weekend for one of the bigger swim meets of the year. This will be their final meet before Bailey and Colligne rejoin their provincial teams for more training before heading to the Maritimes for the July 31 to Aug. 4 games.

They will both be competing in the freestyle and backstroke events and Bailey is eying a podium finish in Red Deer to build some momentum.

"I'm hoping to at least place in third and hopefully get a first place," he said.

Camrose head coach Ashlynn Semmens says she sees how the carrot of the games have motivated Bailey, but it may come down to his self-belief.

"He wants to do well, he wants to compete and he wants to prove to us that he's a great swimmer — which he is — but to also convince himself," she said. "It's just great to see them work hard for this."

Bailey and Colligne have been coming in for extra practices with Semmens as they prepare for the national stage, and she is impressed with their work ethic.

"For Marianne it definitely drives her to keep swimming and she looks forward to it. She loves it, it gives her an opportunity to meet more people see the world and she definitely wants to train hard for it."

The Camrose club has about 10 swimmers that meet regularly at the Aquatics Centre and Semmens has been coaching them for a couple of years. Volunteering with the club has been rewarding for her just to be able to watch them interact together and to be welcomed into the group.

She has watched as they have taken big strides in their development, sometimes it's as simple as completing their race without touching the bottom of the pool or hanging onto the side.

For a competition like Red Deer this weekend, however, they all have very similar goals.

"They definitely have their expectations, especially to beat their times, they love beating their times," said Semmens.

The coach is most looking forward to the atmosphere of the meet as more than 10 teams from across Alberta will fill the pool.

"It's high energy, it's intense and the athletes just want to swim so much and they get to meet some other people," she said. "It's super cool to see their families and friends come out to cheer for them, the place is just packed."

