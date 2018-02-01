Bull Congress investing in the future

Coy Robbins remembers coming to the Bull Congress from a very young age. Now 18, he is lending a hand in bringing up the next generation.

The Bawlf bullrider was helping a group of local rodeo regulars in leading demonstrations for the 608 school kids that came through Camrose Regional Exhibition on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

"For me to come here when I was kid was a huge deal because I've always liked rodeo, and now to be able to teach kids about rodeo, I love it, it's great, especially to see them walking away smiling and talking about it," said Robbins.

He was joined by National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum hall of famer Bob Robinson and his son Duane Robinson, Jim Berry and Hunter Sawley as they gave hand-on lessons in the art of roping and riding broncs and bulls.

Duane Robinson, it is a key opportunity to show kids how the rodeo world crosses over to everyday life on the farm. It is also a chance for the stock contractor to give the kids an understanding of how rodeo stock is treated.

"I raise bucking bulls for a living and I think it's good for these kids to understand that I take better care of these bulls than they do their pets at home, these are our livelihood so we take very good care of our livestock," he said, adding he provides the stock for the Bulls for Breakfast at Big Valley Jamboree every year. "The grins when they're learning to ride the bucking barrel, they're grinning from ear to ear … there's a lot of happy kids here and that's what makes it easy to do."

The rodeo exhibit was one of many for the educational tour of the agricultural world including ATCO Gas with a natural gas safety discussion, the Camrose Fire Department talking about fire and farm safety, Alberta Canola demonstrating a Canola press, a milk cow demonstration, UFA taught about ear tags and cattle identification, and the CRE led a talk about the different cuts of beef.

One of the more interesting ones was led by Dr. Jamie Whiting who owns and operates the Camrose Veterinary Hospital. He has been running an exhibit for about seven years for the students at Bull Congress. As a veterinarian, he takes kids through proper care for livestock especially cattle, and teaches them about the equipment they use and calving.

"They seem really interested, there's a mix between excitement and being grossed out, but they like it," he said. "It's super important for them to know what agriculture is about and where their food comes from. The more knowledge they have about it, the better."

For Grade 4 teacher Shannon Quapp from Bashaw, this is an important day for her students as they get the opportunity to interact with the agriculture world in a way that many do not regularly get to.

"It brings to their awareness the fact the farm is an important part of our culture still and gives them the opportunity to experience those tenets, about how food gets to their plate and just the opportunity to see what animal husbandry looks like as well," said Quapp.

The school portion of the Bull Congress continues to grow every year. It is an integral part of what they do as they keep their eye on the future of the industry.

"The Bull Congress is very serious about future generations learning about agriculture the cattle industry," said CRE event manager assistant Rhonda Shott who helped coordinate the school program. "They're essentially planning for the future so it is top priority for them to have this here and to have 4-H involved in the Bull Congress."

