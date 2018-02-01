Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips is quoted in the January 18, 2018 Edmonton Journal as saying “More stringent policies in Alberta … would have a negligible impact on global emissions.” Now if only the minister could similarly reach the same conclusion about the existing “carbon tax.”

Here are a few facts which might be worth some consideration. The overwhelming majority of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere is generated by natural sources, not human activities. The current concentration of CO2 is approximately 400 parts per million (PPM). Of the minor portion of any increase in that concentration level which might be attributed to human activities on a global level, Canada generates 1.6 per cent and Alberta generates about 15 per cent of that 1.6 per cent. The numbers would suggest that “negligible impact” would be a gross overstatement of the possible results of our province’s “Climate Leadership Plan.” A (very small) drop in the proverbial (very large) bucket would be a much more apt description.

Larry Lewsaw,

Camrose