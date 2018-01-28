Kodiaks come up short against Bandits

Bandits 2, Kodiaks 1

The Camrose Kodiaks have come a long way since November, but there are still small steps they need to take to reach contender status in the Alberta Junior Hockey League South Division.

Those small steps, however, add up to one big one.

This was on full display on Friday night as the Kodiaks hosted the Brooks Bandits at Encana Arena and lost 2-1, just one night after routing the Calgary Canucks 12-2.

"The thing that's holding us back is belief," said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka. "It’s the trust factor and execution. We know we can beat (Brooks), we know we can beat anybody in the league. For the players it's looking fear in the eye, knowing we have one month to go and going 'yeah we can do this.'"

Defenceman Peter Kope scored the Kodiaks' lone goal, short-handed at 14:15 of the first period and Luke Lush made 36 saves for Camrose in the loss. Nathan Plessis and Connor Jean responded for the Bandits while Mitchell Benson made 26 saves for the win.

Plessis opened the scoring on the power play for Brooks at 10:05 of the opening frame, poking home a loose puck. The Kodiaks managed to tie it up 4:10 later as Peter Kope hammered home a shot from the top of the face-off circle to beat a scrambling Benson. It was his fourth goal of the season and second in two games.

The tie did not survive the period as Jean scored with 21 seconds left to give the Bandits a lead they did not surrender or add to.

On Friday, the Kodiaks unloaded on the Canucks building a 4-1 lead through 20 minutes and then scored another four goals in each of the following two periods. The 12 goals is their biggest offensive output of the season, besting their previous high of seven which they had done twice in an 8-7 overtime loss to the Olds Grizzlys on Oct. 6 and a 7-2 over the Drayton Valley Thunder on Jan. 1.

Matt Dykstra led the Kodiaks with three goals and an assist, Kyler Kupka and McKenzie Welke both scored twice, and Nick Mantai, Carson Welke, Nick Correale and Jacob Kendall each scored once. Carson Welke and Correale both added two assists for three-point nights and Ryan McKinnon had four assists for the biggest offensive night of his 191-game AJHL career. Luke Lush made 25 saves for the win.

"(Friday) they just trusted and they executed and today you could just see little thing, that hesitation to shoot instead of just trusting their abilities," said Rybalka. "There's a lot of positives."

The Kodiaks are back in action on Tuesday when they host the Sherwood Park Crusaders at 7 p.m.

