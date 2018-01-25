Vikings volleyball looks for faster starts

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings women's volleyball team May want to re-set their alarms an hour earlier.

The Vikings held their own against one of the best teams in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference North Division this weekend — The King's University Eagles — but slow starts both nights ultimately did them in. The Vikings lost 3-2 (25-10, 25-19, 25-27, 20-25, 15-13) on Friday in Camrose and 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-22) on Saturday in Edmonton.

"We've got to start our matches better than we are currently doing them," said head coach Greg Ryan. "It shouldn't take us two sets to get into the match and figure out we are good enough to play … We don't yet have the confidence we need to have. We're getting close."

The Vikings were down 2-0 on Friday before coming back to force a fifth set, which they ultimately lost 15-13. On Saturday, they struggled out of the gate, but played much better over the final two set, though they were not able to come all of the way back again.

It is one of the growing pains the young Vikings are going through this season, but the potential is there to eventually break through. Defensively they are one of the best teams in the ACAC, sitting third in digs per set (13.75), and second in solo blocks (127). They are also second in total attacks (1,362) and they are in the top half of the conference in assists per set (8.20).

"We're really close to busting loose and showing what we can do," said Ryan

On Friday, they were led offensively by Kiana Mah with 12 kills and eight digs and Rae Metrunec with 10 kills and 10 digs. Karen Wagner had 29 assists and 11 digs and libero Danielle Brockman had 14 digs.

On Saturday, Amy Mulder had a team-high five kills, while Brockman had 14 digs and Rebecca Bates 10.

The Vikings have a bye week this week but will return to action with Grand Prairie Regional College Wolves in town for two matches, the women playing at 6 pm. and the men at 8 p.m. on Feb. 2, and 1 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 3.

It is a big weekend for the Vikings as they are tied with the Wolves for the final playoff spot in the ACAC.

"They're a well-coached team and they have some really good outside hitters, one in particular Megan Cook," said Ryan. "But it's not who we play, it's how we play. If we come out and play our game, block and dig and hit and serve really well, we'll be fine."

• The men's volleyball team swept TKU with a pair of 3-1 wins. It was a critical two games for the Vikings who were able to close the game on the Eagles for the final playoff spot. They are now four points back with a match in hand as they hit the bye week.

In Friday's 23-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-20 win, a pair of freshmen led the way offensively as 10 kills and Jesse Weber had nine to go with his seven digs and two blocks and three aces. Duncan McDonald had a big game in the middle with eight blocks and six kills.

In Saturday's 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22 win, Sinnamon had 14 kills, McDonald 10 kills, Weer eight kills and 13 digs, Logan Pasishnik 48 assits and 19 digs, and Rhys Fingas eight kills and 11 digs.

• The men's basketball team (5-11) finally had something to feel good about in a season lost to key injuries as they swept TKU (1-15) 91-61 on Friday in Edmonton and 78-57 on Saturday in Camrose.

Nathan Bowie led the way for Augustana on Friday with 18 points while Michael Stasuik had 13 and Darian Smigorowsky 10. On Saturday, Bowie had 19 points while Steven Spracklin and Spencer Marion both had 12 points.

The women's basketball team (6-10) split with TKU (6-10), leaving them six points behind NAIT (9-5) for the final playoff spot.

The Vikings lost 59-55 in Edmonton on Friday, but rebounded to win 90-54 on Saturday in Camrose. Jessica Haenni led Agustana with 17 points in Friday's loss while Torey Lauber had 13 points and Sam Dargis had five points and 13 rebounds. In Saturday's win, five players hit double digits with Haenni scoring a game-high 20 to go with four steals. Dargis and Beliana Slikker both had 15 points and Lauber scored 13.

The basketball teams are also at their bye week and will return to action with a two-game road trip to Grande Prairie to play the Wolves on Feb. 2 and 3.

jaldrich@postmedia.com