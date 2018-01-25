Study encourages business collaboration 

The City of Camrose will go further if everyone is pulling in the same direction.

This was the message from 360 Collective chief development officer John Archer after making a presentation to a group of local stakeholders and business leaders on Jan. 18 regarding the commercial and retail gap analysis they are in the process of completing as contracted out by the City.

It is a concept that is simple to put out there but is difficult to pull off with every business owner and organization having their own set of goals and ideas for success.

"There is a yin and yang of Camrose," said Archer, who noted the study will be completed at the end of February. "(Camrose) has some convenience aspects, but not fully convenient, but you have character … you have to realize you have to nurture the independents … and then you have to harvest that energy to move it forward. Not everyone has to get a long, you just need enough people to nudge it along to keep it going in the right direction."

For the City, this is a critical study to undertake as they begin their Downtown Area Redevelopment Plan. Once this study is complete they will take it to the public to gather their input. It is one of three background studies that will inform DARP and the type of policies that are formed. It was important, however, to talk to the business community and study their needs first in an effort to bolster and grow the local economy, as opposed to shoehorning in their needs after designing plans around the wants of the public with a black piece of paper.

"It's critical to have these conversations before our major public launch when we will be seeking more general feedback," said City of Camrose director of planning and development Aaron Lecki, who emphasized the City is not making these changes but providing structure to carry out a plan. "It's not to say that people don’t have great ideas, you just have to make those ideas fit within the realities of economics, the realities of planning and the realities of business growth. If we come with a range of options … that has led in the past to much more meaningful discussion and clearer results."

The presentation took a long, hard look at how the downtown and the four regions of downtown interact with each other and their different personalities and traits. The goal is to get those zones to work symbiotically together to maximize the downtown's potential by playing to the strengths of each zone, whether it is retail, office space, education, institutions, creativity, and the older residential neighbourhoods.

In a city like Camrose, one of the big strengths it can play off of is the unique stores and niche markets they can serve, but also leaning hard on the customer service element

"(Millennials) are looking for convenience, they're looking for engagement, they're looking for unique things and that's what Camrose has to offer right now," said Archer. "There's a great collection of independent, well merchandized stores."

The study goes beyond just the downtown, looking at all of Camrose, particularly the west end, and how it serves its trading region of approximately 45,000 people. There is a need for a cohesive push forward from all areas of Camrose's business community as well as the cultural and recreational organizations and bodies. When they all interact with each other and plan accordingly, it allows businesses to plan for different events or seasons of industry and events.

Archer also talked about how people from the surrounding area do not just hit one section of Camrose when they come to the city, they shop in all regions, the west end, downtown and the east end.

This will also play into the branding and marketing of the city to the world and help give Camrose an identity. Many things play into this including the look and feel of the community, infrastructure, and the type of services offered and recruited to the Rose City.

Once the study is completed, a formal presentation will be made to council and then administration will go to the public for more feedback.

"Having a plan in place helps us ensure that whatever we're doing is mutually supportive of other projects, we're not throwing away dollars into something that needs to be replaced or altered in five to 10 years," said Leckie.

Leckie was encouraged the big message they received coming out of the meeting was all about how to put the plan into motion, not quibbling over the details of the study.

"We just started talking about moving forward, which is a huge milestone in itself," he said. "If everyone is comfortable with the policies and the procedures and the strategic direction that we're setting, that allows us to skip a few steps and jump forward and focus on the actions that will get us there."

