Bias, Biased, what is the definition? showing an unreasonable like or dislike for person based on personal opinions: – Cambridge English Dictionary

With that in mind, I would like to say that your opinion is very much appreciated, considering the circles that you engage most of your rhetoric in.

Now if you should step outside of the circle you have immersed yourself in and take a look around the world that you live in, you might find it is much more complicated than you think. There is a case for populism as opposed to globalism, as you see it, in your situation. I don’t want to digress into name calling or Ad hominem but you have.

Your accusations are unfounded and completely below the dignity of editor. If you should write about how much you dislike the man, so be it, but don’t try to embellish it with your ignorance of the facts. It is too bad you have quoted the Statue of Liberty without knowing the facts. The “rickety boats” the Cubans crossed in, the NFL, the neo-Nazis, the disenfranchised, and of course bigot and all the same old sayings that we have heard so many times before, by your Ilk. If you wish to disparage the man at least have the dignity to think of something original and stop using the same old lines that we have heard over and over again. Try attacking with something more original, if you can.

I think there is something going on here that is bigger than most people think. There is a war of words. It is war between the Nationalists and the Internationalists or Globalists if you will. It is a war, and it is far from what your readers have envisioned, but it is war.

Randy Burke

Ferintosh

Grave concern over precedent of values test

As your Member of Parliament, I have been hearing an outpouring of concern and objection to the Liberal government in Ottawa’s adding a new “attestation” requirement for those applying for a grant to hire a student under the 2018 Canada Summer Jobs Program. There is grave concern about the precedent that is being set when Canadians are required to take a “values test” to access government services. This is a misuse of government’s power by the Prime Minister and it is hurting organizations in our constituency who are applying for these grants and doing valuable work in our communities. This is a misuse of government’s power by the Prime Minister and it is hurting organizations who are applying for these grants and doing valuable work across the country. You can be assured that the entire Conservative Caucus is doing everything that we can to stand up against this abuse of power.

I would like to communicate a couple of suggestions to the organizations in my riding who are applying for this grant. The Feb. 2 deadline is fast approaching and I do not wish to have any in my riding to go without. First, make sure to apply for these grants even if you have concerns about this new requirement, and ensure that you fill the application out completely and as required. It has been suggested that organizations print off the application, ‘check’ the attestation and include a note explaining your organizations mandate and mission (the application will then need to be mailed). Second, in a separate email, you may want to write to the Prime Minister (Justin.trudeau@parl.gc.ca) stating your objection to the imposition of the current government’s opinions onto the 2018 Canada Summer Jobs Program, applicants, students, and all Canadians.

Feel free to contact my office if you have questions about this or if you require assistant filling out the application (780-608-4600 orkevin.sorenson.c1@parl.gc.ca).

Kevin Sorenson

MP Battle River-Crowfoot