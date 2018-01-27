Keeping it fresh through improv

The best way to keep a comedic act fresh is to start over every night.

After more almost 30 years of performing together and in separate projects, improve continues to sustain two of Canada's great comedians on stage and in marriage, Colin Mochrie and Deb McGrath.

Mochrie was the longest serving cast member of the iconic show Who's Line is it Anyway? while McGrath had a lead role on the trailblazing sitcom Little Mosque on the Prairie, and between the two of them they have appeared in just about every Canadian produced show of the last three decades. But their stage act keeps them coming back for more.

On Jan. 30, they will be on stage at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre in Camrose.

"We've tried writing together but that isn't as good, only because we have different methods, not because we don't support each other's creative journey," said McGrath. "Working together in this regard seems to be fun and easy and collaborative."

Their improv show is not a complete free-for-all. They take ideas and suggestions from the crowd but there are parameters set to keep people focused and away from the tired trope of forced awkwardness through intentionally bad recommendations. It is, after all, a family show. They do this by carefully crafted and chosen games.

"We always try to figure out ways to ask for a suggestion so that we don't get the same thing over and over again," said Mochrie. "When you ask for an occupation, first off you get gynecologist and proctologist which you can immediately say 'No, we will never do that.'"

Added McGrath, "You have to be aware that one person has yelled that suggestion out because they think it's funny and their friends will think it's funny, but you have to be aware the audience is not going to like a scene about a gynecologist."

The goal is to make the audience work a little by phrasing the question like "what was your great grandfather's occupation?" Or "What was an occupation before electricity was discovered?"

Together they have devised a show that serves both of their personalities. There is the freedom of improvisation that Mochrie thrives on, but just enough planning to keep McGrath at ease.

"The difference between our problems writing together is that Deb loves to write and I hate to write," said Mochrie.

"But we both love improvising," said McGrath.

The couple met while working for famed comedy troupe Second City in Toronto in the late '80s and were married in 1989.

One of Canada's greatest exports has been its funny people. Some of the biggest names in comedy over the last couple of generations have hailed from the Great White North. From Dan Aykroyd, Eugene Levy and Martin Short, to Jim Carrey, Mike Myers and John Candy among many others. But it has been a while since a Canadian comedian has cracked the silver screen as a major headliner – arguably Vancouver's Ryan Reynolds comes closest to fitting that bill though action is more his calling card.

The Canadian comedians are instead starring in standup as opposed to crossing over Hollywood.

It has been an industry shift created through social media and the reliance on streaming services with an audience that demand immediacy. This has led to more ensemble projects like Letterkenny instead of the traditional headliner format.

For Mochrie and McGrath, this is positive evolution as improvisational performers have to support each other and work together on stage.

"I find it more interesting the way it has evolved, instead of a star at the pinnacle that can't be touched," said McGrath. "That's no fun."

As they continue performing into their 60s they are finding different types of projects to work on. McGrath continues to write while Mochrie is flexing his thespian muscle and is playing the role of the Fool in the Groundling Theatre Company's production of Lear in Toronto.

"What we want to do now is work with people we enjoy working with on projects that we have faith in," said Mochrie. "It would be great to star in a TV series, but when you're awake at five in the morning and they're putting makeup on you, you go 'No I don't want this. I would rather be a supporting character, you come in, you play around and you leave at a reasonable hour.'"

They do not have plans to call it quits anytime soon. They are drawn all over the country with the goal of bringing humour across Canada.

"Canadians are laughers, they love to laugh, they have great senses of humour, and I find when we come to these places they're psyched and we're psyched to be there," said McGrath. "When people ask what you do for a living, we mostly make people laugh. That's a nice thing and a fun thing."

This will be their first performance in Camrose and is part of a five-city tour with stops in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Tickets are available for the 8 p.m. show through the Lougheed box office or online at camroselive.ca.

Jadrich@postmedia.com