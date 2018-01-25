How to be a real fan

One of my more embarrassing moments of my single life, and there are many, came at my home-town watering hole, the Wheatfield Inn in Kitscoty.

I was a few too many wobbly pops into the night when a cute girl in a Winnipeg Jets Dale Hawerchuk retro T-shirt sat down next to me and two of my closest friends. She was clearly too young to know about Hawerchuk, I told myself. My so-called strategy that night was to test her fandom by quizzing her on the 1980s Jets roster and Bob Essensa stats. This surely would win her over. My friends looked on in dumb-founded amusement. This poor girl eventually got up confused but mostly annoyed and walked away. I woke up the next morning with a three-day hangover and a goal of cutting back my consumption of grain-based beverages to a slow trickle. I have not heard the end of it since.

Lord help me if I'm ever single again.

I tell this story now, because in a microcosm it pretty well sums up what it is to be a sports fan today. It's one-half proving your loyalty through the colours you wear, one-half showcasing your knowledge, one-half-proving your loyalty through the emotional team-related battle scars that adorn you heart, and just a tiny little bit actually enjoying it.

I'm also terrible at math.

It is no longer simply enough to have fun at a sporting event and cheer on your favourite team. You must suffer a little bit.

This is the crossroads we are sadly at, at least when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers.

My level of fandom has run the gamut from excited 10-year-old saving my quarters and dimes to buy packs of Pro Set hockey cards, to being that guy in college that painted up and ran to the bottom of my section at Skyreach Centre to start the wave. I have become much more reserved as I hit my mid-30s and I yell at the TV a whole lot less. While my heart got pumping as the Oilers emerged from the decade of darkness last season, I never once screamed into a throw pillow so as not to wake my wife as I did when the Cubs broke their 108-year curse and won the World Series — my dad grew up in Chicago and so I was raised on misery and heartbreak.

Even that act of giving the qualifier to prove my Cubs-fan DNA should be unnecessary, but there is the ever-remaining paranoia of being labelled a bandwagon fan, like those who apparently cheer for the Vancouver Canucks.

There is currently a debate raging amongst Oilers fans on the proper way to conduct yourself. There are those being derided for defaulting to negativity all of the time, decrying an overpayment to the best player in the game and his side kick for the next decade, while being blamed for the slumps of their stars. Their response is to usually call those looking for some positivity sheep, while noting they are partly to blame for the team's struggles because they will cheer for anything management throws out on the ice. In reality some apprehension about trusting what we were witnessing in 2016-17 was justified, but so was going all-in on loving this team after the misery the organization had just slogged through. It felt good to be happy about the Oilers again.

Right now, it's like a junior high school dance with the boys on one side of the gym the girls on the other side and an absolute refusal to meet in the middle and have a good time. We'd rather stick to our guns where we are safe and can build our own sides up.

It is a sad state for a fanbase that likes to consider itself as one of the best in hockey — who else would sell out a stadium for 10 years while an absolutely putrid product was pushed out on the ice?

Really there should be little surprise in this when we look at our world today and consider a franchise that has made seemingly every wrong move outside of drafting Connor McDavid, and even that was the result of incompetence. Frustration should be expected and it was only a matter of time before we turned on each other.

We should understand by now that people celebrate in their own way, they mourn in their own way, they cope in their own way, they live in their own way, they are fans in their own way.

There is no test to pass.

Just make sure you're there to cheer on their next victory. That's all you need to do to be a fan.

jaldrich@postmedia.com