Gusdal fumes after OT loss to SAIT

University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men's hockey coach Blaine Gusdal says his team deserved a better fate on the weekend.

The Vikings had the opportunity to secure their first Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference sweep over the SAIT Trojans in his 10 years as coach of the team on Saturday. However, with Augustana up by a goal with 3:17 to go in regulation, a mystery interference penalty was called on defenceman Logan Sproule off a face off in the Vikings' end. SAIT tied it up on the power play 1:18 later and went on to win 4-3 in overtime. It was the second soft penalty call in the final period that erased a Vikings' lead.

"I've watched the video over and over, it's an absolute phantom call," he said. "Those are tough to swallow."

Gusdal is frustrated by the inconsistency in the officiating, from letting a number of calls go in the first period to hyper-sensitive penalties in the third. The first penalty that hurt them was a holding call on Kellen Cornellis that he did not agree with either, and the puck ended up in the back of the net to tie the score at 2-2. The Vikings stormed back 38 seconds later to take a 3-2 lead as Cody Young picked a corner on Payton Lee.

"From the team perspective … I'm very pleased with their effort and accountability," said Gusdal.

Gusdal said the Trojans' first goal and winning goal were due to missed assignments.

Cornellis and Owen Sobchak also scored for the Vikings on Saturday and Curtis Skip made 33 saves in the loss.

The Vikings had won 4-1 on Friday night, and when combined with the overtime loss, they still earned three out of a possible four points. But with SAIT picking up two points, they are sitting in fifth place instead of a tie for third, and four points behind Red Deer College for second place and a first round bye in the playoffs instead of three points. It was a costly call that could haunt them into the postseason.

They hit their second half bye week this coming weekend, and it could not come at a better time. Gusdal says the team is gassed from working back into game shape after the Christmas break, followed by their three most intense weekends of games this season, and three weeks of immersion courses.

"My guys are so mentally drained," he said. "I gave the guys the week off, we're not practicing, we're not skating."

When they return to the ice on Feb. 2 their schedule will be a lot easier. Agustana (11-6-3-0) starts off with a home-and-home series against the Portage College Voyageurs (2-16-1-1), the next week they host the Briercrest College Clippers (4-14-1-1) twice, followed by an important two games with the MacEwan Griffins (13-7-0-0). They round out the regular season against the Concordia University Thunder (6-12-2-0).

It is by far the easiest schedule in the ACAC for the top five teams. With how tight the standings are, leap-frogging SAIT (12-6-1-1), MacEwan and RDC (14-5-1-0) into second place is not out of question, but they will need to be almost perfect down the stretch. Unless NAIT (16-2-1-1) has a complete melt down in the final month, first place is likely out of reach

"We have our destiny in our own hands," said Gusdal. "If we can put together a string of solid efforts, I'm quite confident we can move up in the standing, how high is for us to determine."

