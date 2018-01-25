Class in session with Speed Control

KISS may have their army of fans, but Speed Control is adding kids by the hundreds to their legion of followers every day.

The Yukon band has taken a different approach to carving out a following in today's music scene. Knowing they were in tough to stand out in the crowd of bands located in much more convenient locales, the three educators took to schools to deliver an educational performance while building a base that has the potential for longevity.

On Sunday, they will be at the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre for their free History of Rock concert at 2 p.m.

"We've got an army of 150,000 kids across the country that will have the ability to one day come see us at festivals," said Graeme Peters, who is joined by his brother Jody Peters and their close friend Ian March.

All three were teachers in the Yukon but all three had an even stronger urge to jam out and to take their music to the masses.

Originally the plan was to go the traditional route, stick to the bars and smaller venues and slowly build. But after their first tour, where they drove all night and slept in their van, they still managed to lose $5,000.

"I said, I don't want to do that anymore," said Graeme.

Previously, Graeme toured with a jazz band and they would often play for schools. The penny dropped. It was a model Speed Control could develop for their band. They now book their Canadian History of Rock show during the day, usually Monday to Friday, but then on the weekends they play for crowds of people their own age.

"We can at least have a beer, right?" He said.

The strategy has worked. At the beginning of the school year they played a 12-minute show in Vancouver for all of the superintendents in B.C. They were flooded with 300 calls for school bookings, a number they paired back to a more realistic 220 educational shows. For 2018, they have 196 family shows and 250 concerts in total, as they also tour in the U.S. with just their original music.

Everyone at a show is also given a free-download card, and the band is able to watch their following grow.

"We played for every middle school and high school in Kelowna, and all of a sudden we went from 39 subscribers on Spotify to 1,600, so it was like 'OK. That helps,'" said Jody.

Through this method, they hope to force their way onto radio and they are slowly seeing it start to work. If they can build a big enough following online through all of the various social media and streaming services, eventually the number of people listening to their music will crack the mainstream music algorithm.

"Gone are the days when you hire someone to go around to radio stations to get you on there," said Graeme. "We're just trying to figure out a back door to get into this thing."

The Canadian History of Rock show that they have constructed for schools and family audiences, like the Lougheed show, starts with Paul Anka back in the 60s and builds through the 70s, 80s, 90s and all the way to present day when they also work in some of their original music.

The show gets different responses at schools depending on where they play.

Graeme says the rural schools are much more in tune with the music they perform with many of the kids instantly recognizing the tunes. In urban schools, the students play more of the Top 40 Justin Bieber genre of rock. They usually pick up on classic rock as music they've heard their dad or uncle playing.

They also tend to share a kindred spirit with the smaller schools when it comes to fashion sense.

"When we play high schools in Northern B.C. or Alberta we take bets on how many mullets we're going to find per show … (the number's) going down but the other day there were like 15 of them and we were like 'YES!'" said Graeme.

Speed Control also has games they play with the audience, where they will pull two sets of parents and kids up on stage and have them face off in a rapid-fire version of Name that Tune.

They also get to watch as the parents and kids bond over a shared love of rock and roll.

"It’s kind of funny to watch how the parents are more into it at the beginning and then the kids catch up and it's an all-out rock show at the end," said Graeme.

Sunday's show is free but tickets are required due to limited seating. Contact the Lougheed box office or go to camroselive.ca for more ticket information.

