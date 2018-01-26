Canadian Open a big win for Camrose

Chelsea Carey and Peter De Cruz were not the only big winners from the Meridian Canadian Open, the Pinty's Grand Slam event was a major win for the city and the Rose City Curling Club.

The six-day marathon of pebbled ice and granite rocks had a major economic impact on Camrose while the sport received a major boost due to the exposure locally.

Prior to the event the senior manager of Grand Slam Curling for Sportsnet, Kristi Petrushchak, said host communities on the circuit usually see a direct impact of up to $1.5 million. Meanwhile, the exposure the city receives as a host and its venue will continue that impact due to the week-long advertisement of its capabilities through the national broadcast.

"It's tremendous, especially with the economic downturn and this is January, we're filling rooms, we're filling restaurants, people are buying meals they’re buying drinks, it's been a boom for us," said City of Camrose Councillor P.J. Stasko who spent the week volunteering at the Open. "The highlight for the entire week was seeing a picture of the stands filled from up top. It hasn't been this full since RBC Cup. If we can showcase this venue and showcase the City of Camrose, I think we can do more of these and sell it out."

Director of marketing and local sponsorships and ticket sales Ken Duggan said it will be several weeks before all the numbers are official for dollars brought in by the Canadian Open, but their initial speculation is they surpassed expectations for attendance and revenue generated.

The biggest crowd was for the semifinal on Saturday evening with most of the lower bowl filled and the upper tiers filling out. Duggan said they scanned between 500 and 1,500 tickets for each of the 17 draws, numbers that were only increased by the number of passes handed out to sponsors, media, and friends and family of the curlers.

While Duggan was unsure how many international fans they had, he said there were a number of spectators who came out from Quebec, Newfoundland, Ontario and other provinces.

"Where we got the calls from was interesting, that they might come this far for this kind of an event," he said.

Some of the shine was taken off of the final when crowd favourite Kevin Koe was eliminated in the semifinal by Niklas Edin, and the walk-up attendance was likely affected by it for the final.

Petrushchak, however, said there was still a lot of intrigue for the curling world on Sunday with two Scotties Tournament of Hearts rinks in the women's final – Carey and Michelle Englot – and two of the top international rinks who will be at the Olympics in the men's final – de Cruz and Edin.

"The Grand Slam of Curling is an international property and that's what sets us out outside all of the other events," said Petrushchak. "Up until two years ago there weren't any international teams winning, Canada was winning all of the events. It's interesting to see a bit of a shift ... From a Canadian standpoint they may prefer to see their Canadian teams and we may lose a few eyeballs on the screens, but we hope it doesn't with people embracing the Olympics."

On the more local side, one of the big highlights was the interaction between the curlers and the next generation. On Saturday the Reid Carruthers rink and the John Shuster rink, who will be representing the U.S. at the Winter Olympics, spent the morning working with several local high school teams.

"It was awesome … the U.S. team were incredible, they took a big loss on Friday and were out of it and for them to take the time and come out and tell the kids their experiences and help them grow … I can't speak enough for those guys," said Vikings coach Roger Galenza.

He said the sport always spikes in the city every four years with the Olympic games, and to have an Alberta rink representing Canada, he says the impact will be that much bigger. With 11 Olympic rinks in total in Camrose for the Canadian Open, the exposure for the sport locally will be even higher.

The Rose City Curling Club took on the hosting duties while Sportsnet rolled in with the rink set up. The RCCC was in charge of securing about 160 volunteers, local sponsors and promotion and making sure everything ran smoothly.

"It's a tremendous success from the get-go, everything ran smooth," said host committee chairman Neil Bratrud.

Hosting major events is becoming old hat for the committee. This was their fifth arena event for the club in Encana Arena, but by far the biggest and perhaps the most successful.

Petrushchak said the club will almost definitely be back in the running for future grand slam events after seeing how the community rallied around the event.

Duggan said their ideal scenario will be to host the Canadian Open four years from now and to build off of the Olympic push again.

"It is hard to host an event even every two years because curling will lose its lustre a little bit. There's a lot on TV now and think it was just right for this venue, this event at this time," said Duggan. "I would say the best scenario would be to look at this particular event again in four years."

