It is one of the most important weeks of the year for cattle producers in the region.

Bull Congress is in full swing at the Camrose Regional Exhibition this week and is sold out for its 32 years of operation.

The congress offers a unique sneak peek for producers and what they have on offer this year as they prepare for the spring. While they cannot officially sell at the Congress, they can sell by private treaty in their own booth and it is often used as a vehicle to set up deals later on.

"Bull Congress provides a unique marketing opportunity for them," said CRE major events and international agricultural marketing manager Marilyn Lee. "This show is in a time area that allows them to market to the industry because all of the … bull sales start up right away.

"It's an opportunity to see what every single producer has on offer, to take a look at the cattle live, first-hand. It serves a lot of purposes here."

There are producers who have been coming to the show every year of its existence, but Lees says there will be a number of new faces in the building this year.

"We still have our return exhibitors and it's nice to see the new ones come in," she said. "There's few more coming from Saskatchewan, and it's also nice to see the 4-H heifer project and the junior bull and heifer project have the entries into the show that they've grown. They're the future."

There is also a trade show with a wide-range industry products, a 4-H judging clinic on Saturday morning and the school program which took place earlier in the week.

Education is a major component of what the Congress is all about. On one end it helps student become more familiar with where their food comes from, especially those who grow up in the city and never have the opportunity to go to a farm. On the other end, it helps promote the agriculture industry for those who may be interested in it as a long-term future. It is continuing to build the foundation for the next generation of producers in Canada.

"It's still very hands on … we'll have close to 650 kids through over the two days," said Lee.

The Bull Congress runs Friday and Saturday with doors opening at 9 a.m. on both days. The annual banquet goes Friday with comedian Howie Miller as the special guest. Tickets for the banquet are available through the CRE office.

