The Battle River School Division took the next step in severing ties with the Cornerstone Christian Academy Society on Thursday.

The board voted in favour of a motion to start the process of closing CCA in Kingman effective June 30. There will be a final vote on April 26. The motion was part of a process they must follow after voting this past June 29 to terminate their relationship. There is no direct Alberta Education policy for this type of situation, but they are using policy that normally closes a school or ends programming. If it goes through, Cornerstone would remain in the hands of the society, but BRSD's involvement with the school would end. If the school continued operation it would be as a private institution run by the Society.

"I've lost sleep, this has been weighing very heavy on my mind," said board chairperson Kendall Severson. "No board member takes their job lightly. We take it very seriously and it's a very difficult process as well."

BRSD community relations advisor Diane Hutchinson said they appreciate the stress levels are felt by parents and members of the society as well.

"You don’t make a decision to start a process like this without a lot of soul searching," she said.

The move is the latest in the ongoing dispute between the two sides in a battle of censorship, freedom of religion and confidential communication policy.

The dispute began when the board raised questions over the inclusion of the bible verse 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 in the CCA Vision and Purpose document. The verse in the New International Version translation states "9 Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men 10 nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God. 11 And that is what some of you were. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God."

The society agreed to remove the passage after discussions with the BRSD. However, the relationship disintegrated following an email from then BRSD chairperson Laurie Skori to CCAS chairperson Deanna Margel on May 27. The email stated "our lawyer indicated that any scripture that could be considered offensive to particular individuals should not be read or studied in school."

CCAS sought legal counsel with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom who took up their case, and on June 16 they went public with the issue. The school board voted to end the current relationship ahead of a June 30, 2017 deadline. The move set in motion a 365-day process that would allow the two sides to continue negotiations, but if no agreement was made they would separate.

At the root of the BRSD concerns was the society going public with discussions they thought was confidential. The board insisted at the time a future agreement will include a confidentiality clause, something the society has balked at as being silenced.

On Dec. 27, the JCCF announced it had filed a court application on behalf of the society and three parents of children who attend CCA. The court application seeks to overturn BRSD's decision to terminate its agreement with the society.

The court action led to Thursday's motion by the board.

"We all were very surprised and disappointed to have reached this point of where we are right now," said Severson. "At Battle River we believe that both the committee, and the board as a whole, have been open to working together. We felt that there had been productive meetings in the fall and we were very encouraged … But once the society initiated court action, our legal advisors recommended we not meet with the society again unless they drop their (court action)."

CCA joined the BRSD in 2009 and draws students from throughout the greater Camrose region for grades K-12.

Trustees said they were saddened with the decision they had to make on Thursday, and they kept hope they could resuscitate the relationship.

"I felt really positive with the meeting we had with the parents involved (on Dec. 11), I think before we had a real good dialogue going and I'm saddened that the judicial process had to start," said Beaver County East trustee Lyle Albrecht during the meeting. "If the judicial process were to go away I'd be comfortable opening a dialogue again and getting things back on track."

For BRSD vice chair and City of Camrose Trustee Norm Erickson it comes down to being able to trust each other when it comes to negotiations.

"I think a lot of this stems from a communication protocol," he said during the meeting. "I've been on quite a few committees where there are negotiations. When we are talking about sensitive topics, sensitive items, things come up where you really do have to have important conversations and you have to feel very comfortable that they are going to stay in the room so you can have those types of conversations."

Hutchinson said there will be an information night organized for parents in the next couple of weeks regarding the future of Cornerstone.

