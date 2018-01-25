BRSD accepting Logos registration

The Battle River School Division has announced they will officially be taking registrations for a Logos Christian education program for the 2018-19 school year.

They have received enough interest from parents to move ahead with K-5 programming at Chester Ronning School.

"When we did the information sessions last year we received considerable interest, but the bulk of the students weren't in school yet and so we weren't able to put together a logical program configuration a year ago," said BRSD Community Relations Advisor Diane Hutchinson. "If that interest continues … we would be able to do that for next September.

Logos is a dual-track program. This means it will run alongside traditional school programming but will allow the teachers in the program to use biblical teachings in their lessons. Students in the alternative education program will not be isolated from other students at the school, they will still have recesses together and some collaboration with other classes and access to all the extra-curricular activities.

The exact arrangement of the classes and staffing is still not known but will be determined by the number of students who register for the program.

"We wouldn't have more than two grade levels in a program," said Hutchinson. "The hiring of teachers will happen during the spring staffing process. All teachers will be made aware of the opportunity."

BRSD also announced it will be holding a third meeting regarding the potential of a late French Immersion program on Thursday at 6:30 at Ecole Charlie Killam School.

The program would allow students who were previously in the regular school stream to enter start fresh in French Immersion in Grade 6. It is a concept that has been studied in other jurisdictions with success, where those students are kept in their own classes from Grade 6 to 8 where they can learn the language and other subjects at their own pace. They would then be fully integrated with the rest of the French Immersion students in Grade 9.

"When kids start the programing Grade 6, they have the advantage of already having those basic skills in place, so they can move forward with less need to also learn those basics and focus on language as they move forward," said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said they are considering this program because of interest from parents and students. Some of them moved to Camrose from divisions or communities where French Immersion was not an option, or from people who have changed their mind partway through their education and are interested in exploring the French Immersion option.

However, she says it is not necessarily a program that is ideal for every student.

"Kids definitely need to be committed and motivated," said Hutchinson. "If you are struggling with the basic skills it's probably not a program for you. Every parent does need to think about that."

