De Cruz steals Canadian Open from Edin

A plucky group of Swiss curlers served notice that the Olympics will be more than a two-rink race between the Niklas Edin, the No. 1-ranked team in the world, and Canada's Kevin Koe.

The Peter de Cruz rink upset Edin in the final of the Meridian Canadian Open in Camrose 5-3 on Sunday night, stealing one in the seventh end and two in dramatic fashion in the eighth end.

The win was their first title on the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling tour.

"It's huge. Only a very few European men's teams have won slams, only two, now a third one," said de Cruz. "So it's a very small group of teams and it is one of the most difficult ones to win in the world.

The other two teams are Edin and Scotland's Bruce Mouat at the Boost National in November.

The field that was assembled in Camrose was one of the best ever brought together with 16 of the best men's and 16 of the best women's teams on the planet. The resumes included 11 teams that will be playing in PyeongChang, South Korea, world champions and Brier and Scotties champions. But it was the 28-year-old from Geneva, Switzerland who bested them all.

"It's a big confidence booster this win," said de Cruz. "They had a real good start, we struggled at the beginning, we were a little bit nervous. But it shows even with a rough spot even down on the scoreboard, if we put the rocks in the right place anything can happen."

Almost as important as the momentum they gained from the victory was the pay day. They had to rebook their flights after qualifying for the final, at a cost of $6,000. The $30,000 prize represents their biggest pay day. Had they lost they would have still had $18,000 in prize money to cover the flights.

"We had to win it in order to eat tonight," said de Cruz with a laugh.

The win was far from certain until de Cruz hugged his teammates – fourth Benoit Schwartz, third Claudio Paetz, lead Valentin Tanner.

Their elation came at the cost of Edin's error on the final shot ad his decision to go for the hit instead of a draw to the button.

"I'm always surprised when he misses. They're the No. 1 team in the world for a reason. They have a great record against us and they played a really good game," said de Cruz. "I honestly thought this was going to get away from us, I didn't think we could win with the way they were playing but we just kept hanging in."

Edin led for most of the final, taking a 3-1 lead with a two in the fourth end of what was mostly a cautious game by both skips. Everything was going to plan for the Swede when he forced de Cruz to settle for a tough single in the sixth end, handing the hammer back to Edin.

But de Cruz, a two-time world bronze medallist, stole one in the seventh end to tie the game.

As it got to the final two rocks, Edin was still in good shape sitting shot in the four-foot on the left side of the button. De Cruz was in the four-foot as well, but at the top end of the circle and a little further away from the button.

Schwartz, who throws fourth for De Cruz, delivered one of the best touch shots of the Canadian Open, bumping their stone just enough to tap Edin's back and sit shot. Meanwhile the shooter stuck and provided some cover.

"We really knew the track, we knew the ice and the speed. The ice was so good this week that it made it a little easier to know the speed in here," said Schwartz. "We just had to throw it well, sweep it well and hope it turned out good."

Edin still had the option of a draw to the button but decided to attempt the hit with the final rock. His shot deflected off of the guard, hit the shot rock but rolled out while both of de Cruz's rocks stayed in the rings.

"That's exactly how we wanted to play. We blocked the draw, blocked the nose hit, blocked everything," said de Cruz. "He was going to have a very difficult shot to win anyway, you just gotta cross your fingers and pray."

