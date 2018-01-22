Carey tops Englot for first Grand Slam title

Chelsea Carey will head into the Scotties Tournament of Hearts play-in with a world of momentum behind her.

The Carey rink took control of the Meridian Canadian Open women's final in the third end and never looked back en route to a 10-5 win over Michell Englot on Sunday in Camrose.

It is the first title for the 2016 Scotties champions on the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling tour.

"It feels amazing. That was the best field we had seen, it's literally the top 12 or 15 people in the world," said Carey. "To come out against a field like that and come out on top, that's kind of the ultimate."

Carey had a big miss in the second end that allowed Englot an open draw for two, tying the score at 2-2. Carey bounced back in the third end with a double take out in the four-foot to score three points.

"The two was a little cheap in the second end, I just got surprised with how straight it was, leaning out and hitting the same spot in the same end it really curled," said Carey. "You kind of park that and don't let it bother you."

Englot had a chance to reply with three points of her own in the fourth end, but could not get her shooter to hang around and only scored two points to make the score 5-4 Carey.

"Momentum to get that three right back when she rolled out on hers would have been big but we missed it. It's just a couple of missed half shots," said Englot.

Carey rolled from there, scoring four in the final end.

The Carey rink — third Cathy Overton-Clapham, second Jocelyn Peterman, lead Laine Peters — earned $30,000 for the win. More important than the dollars won is the momentum they will carry over into Friday's play-in round for the Scotties. They have had a few near misses and deep runs at slam events throughout this year but have always come up short. Until this weekend.

"It felt like we were due for one and we were able to put it together here today," said Carey.

Englot will also carry over momentum into the Scotties, which she says will be her last. She turns 54 on Monday and will go out in style wearing the Team Canada colours after finishing second at last year's Scotties. With defending champion Rachel Homan at the Olympics, the honour to wear the maple leaf at the national championship goes to the runner up.

"I have had a great career, the time that it takes to play at this level, I don’t know if it is all that much fun being on the road as much as we are," she said. "It's time for a beach."

She was unsure of what the future would hold for her rink, but that is a discussion that will take place after the Scotties. There focus is to continue their strong play from the Canadian Open into the championship.

"It feels really good, I'm really happy with how the team played all the way through the finals so we'll just keep building off of that next week," said Englot.

