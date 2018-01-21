Englot, Carey advance to Canadian Open Final

While many rinks have used the Meridian Canadian Open as a tune up for the Olympics, Michelle Englot is focused on the Scotties Tournament of Hearts next week.

After beating Manitoba's Jennifer Jones 10-4 in Saturday night's semifinal in Camrose, her rink is looking befitting of the Team Canada jackets they will be wearing in Penticton, B.C.

They will face the Chelsea Carey rink out of Calgary in the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling event final at 10:30 a.m.

"We've had an up and down year and haven't played consistently well," said Englot. "With us heading to the Scotties next Saturday, it's nice for us to start building momentum for that.

"We wanted to go in playing well and prove we deserve to wear the Team Canada jerseys."

The Team Canada designation for the Scotties usually goes to the defending champions, but the title holders – Rachel Holman – will be in South Korea at the Olympics. Since Englot was the silver medallist at the Scotties last year, the honour fell to her rink.

They have been tough to beat all week, though they had two setbacks in the middle of the tournament, a 9-4 loss to Allison Flaxey in Draw 9 and an 8-1 loss to Carey in Draw 11. The rebounded well and have won three straight games to qualify for the playoffs through the C Event, they then beat A qualifier Allison Flaxey in the quarter-final.

Against Jones in the semifinal, they started out slow, trailing 3-1 after three ends but turned it around with three in the fourth end and then sealed it with a draw for five in the seventh end. This is her first Grand Slam final.

"We know we'll have to bring our A game tomorrow," said Englot.

Carey will be playing in her second Grand Slam final but is looking for her first title. She is also gearing up for the Scotties as the 2016 champion will be playing in the first ever wild card play-in.

This event is key in their preparation, but she says they have a tough match up in the final.

"They're playing very well, she's a great touch player so we're going to have to avoid leaving her lots of draws and little taps," said Carey. "At the end of the day we've just got to play our game."

They beat the surprising South Korean entry EunJung Kim 6-4 in the semifinal on Saturday. Kim had earlier beat Homan in the quarter-final and took control of the semifinal early with a three in the second end. But the veteran patience and experience of Carey eventually won out, and she finished it with a steal of two in the seventh end.

"She made a whole bunch of shots early, and we said 'if she keeps doing that we're not going to win,'" said Carey. "We put some rocks in good spots and got a little bit of pressure on them and started to get the odd little miss that we were able to take advantage of."

